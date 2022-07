July 18, 1897: The St. Louis Daily Globe-Democrat reported with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of July 17, “Gov. Taylor will not announce the senatorial appointment till Monday. This delay was occasioned by the presence of two visiting delegations here this evening. One came from Nashville in behalf of McMillin and the other was from Memphis in favor of Judge Turley. The Governor heard them both, but declines to make known his decision.”

