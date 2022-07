The Kiwanis Club of Tryon recently inducted Bryant Ly and Pamela Glover-Cox as new members. Bryant was sponsored by Linda Greensfelder and Pamela was sponsored by Marianne Carruth. Both Bryant and Pamela are natives of California but now live in our area. Kiwanis Club of Tryon is excited to have them as their newest Kiwanians!

TRYON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO