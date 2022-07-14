ROCK HALL — Rosemary Cecelia Merchant (Younger) of Rock Hall, MD passed away on July 7, 2022 at the University of Maryland Medical Center at Easton.

She was born in Chestertown, MD on August 28, 1950, the daughter of William Urie and Mildred Cecelia Younger. She was raised in Rock Hall and graduated from Chestertown High School with the class of 1968. On November 5, 1981 she married Calvin Roe Merchant, Jr.

She worked at Hubbard's in Chestertown and Rock Hall Clam House before working with Bayside Foods as a Deli Clerk for fifteen years. She retired due to health reasons. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Rock Hall and enjoyed doing crosswords, word searches, and coloring. She also loved watching her soap operas.

She was preceded in death by her son, Calvin Roe Merchant III, and her brother, Anthony Younger.

She is survived by her husband of forty years, Calvin Roe Merchant, Jr. of Rock Hall; her son, Charles William Merchant of Marydel; brothers, Carroll Younger of Chestertown and John Younger of Rock Hall; and her sister, Theresa Garrity of Delaware.

Services will be held on Monday, July 11 at 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown. A visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

