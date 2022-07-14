ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudlersville, MD

Doris Ann Paul

Kent County News
SUDLERSVILLE — Doris Ann Paul, 73 of Sudlersville, MD, passed away on July 6, 2022 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Mrs. Paul was born on January 7, 1949, daughter of the late Annuncio and Catherine Gilroy Chirico. She was raised in Havertown. Doris worked at Shore Medical Center at Chestertown as an Emergency Room Registrar for 40 years, a job she enjoyed. She was an avid reader, enjoyed flowers and loved shopping but most enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jim Chirico.

Doris is survived by her husband of 50 years, James E. Paul; her children, Melanie Iacona (Mike) of Worton, Natalie Morning (Chris) and Bryan Paul all of Chestertown; a sister, Kathy Crane of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Mike, Brandon (Autumn), Shelby and Noah and nieces and nephews, Nicole, Kelly, Josh, Mary and Jimmy; dear friends Kathy Simmons (Dave), Jean Spence (Jerry), Donna Ingram (Scott) as well as many friends and coworkers who she considered family.

A viewing will be held on July 22, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD where funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Sudlersville Cemetery, Sudlersville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chestertown Baptist Church-Operation Christmas Child.

Kent County, MD
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

