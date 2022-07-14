Edith E. Kohl

KENNEDYVILLE — Edith Elizabeth Kohl, 87 of Kennedyville, MD passed away on July 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Edith was born in Berks County, PA on November 13, 1934 to the late Allen and Miriam Ulrich. Here she was raised and in 1958 married her husband Bernard Kohl. The family moved to Kennedyville in 1970 where the Kohl's had established Angelica Nurseries.

She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and gardening. Her greatest joy was cooking and loved planning and preparing holiday meals for the entire family, especially Christmas and Easter.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bernard Kohl Sr., a daughter Gayle Miller, and a sister Grace Bostian.

Edith is survived by her daughter Judith Balarezo (Eddie) of Hanover, MD; son Bernard Kohl Jr. (Barbara) of Millington, MD; granddaughters Rebecca Lewis (Mike) of Centreville, MD, Jessica Henson (Tyler) of Smyrna, DE, and Heather Satterfield (Dan) of Galena, MD; grandson Trey Kohl (Jen) of Chestertown, MD; great-grandchildren Blake Kohl, Lucy Kohl, Tristan Satterfield, Teagan Satterfield and Connor Henson; and son-in-law Jeff Miller.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617.