ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

‘Big loss’: Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb of Sacramento killed in diving accident

By Joe Davidson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXHBV_0gf4VxJr00

Spencer Webb used to say during his high school days in Sacramento that, “My dreams are coming true.” And he kept saying it in college.

Webb was a tight end star at Christian Brothers, a Sacramento Bee All-Metro and All-Decade performer who rose above a broken family, raised by an older brother, and who was this summer preparing for his fourth season at the University of Oregon, where he towered as a 6-foot-6 target and personality.

Webb died on Wednesday afternoon, hitting his head during a cliff-diving accident just west of Triangle Lake in Lane County, less than 50 miles from Eugene, where the university is located.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening posted on its Facebook page that upon arriving to a report of an injured person, “deputies learned that a 22-year old male recreating the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. ... He was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.”

The post included: “There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental.”

The post did not list Webb by name, but those who coached him in high school and his family confirmed his death to The Sacramento Bee. Oregon coaches Wednesday night reached out to Ducks players for an early morning meeting on campus for support. Webb was a projected starter for the Ducks this fall.

Oregon fans appreciated Webb’s big-play ability and charisma. Fans would hold “Webb for President” signs. After one Oregon home game, he was hoisted by Ducks fans and passed around like a beach ball at a concert.

Said Oregon coach Dan Lanning in a tweet, “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Webb’s death also sent shockwaves through Sacramento.

“It’s a big loss for everybody, just truly unbelievable,” said Terrance Leonard, a longtime area coach and friend of Webb and his family. “Spence was like a son to me. He played with great energy. He was such a nice kid. He had a great personality.”

Christian Brothers football coach Larry Morla started coaching at his alma mater when Webb was a senior, in the fall of 2016. Morla saw first hand how committed Webb was to football, to being a good student and a good leader, and to making his family proud.

“He had his whole life to live,” Morla said, adding that Webb stopped by Christian Brothers last month to talk to student-athletes and to offer encouragement on the rewards of football. “He always came back to CB when he was in town. He was a once-in-a-generation talent.”

Webb told The Bee in a 2016 profile that he used football to build back up his shattered confidence. He bounced from home to home growing up and longed for mentorship and stability. Once he found it, Webb responded by competing with all-out gusto at Christian Brothers. He won wind sprints in practice, hit the weights and then hit the books well into the night. In games, he ran over defenders if he didn’t race past them as a national 4-star recruit.

“I grew up faster than a lot of kids,” Webb told The Bee. “I never really had a mom or dad in my life. They chose to do other things, so it’s been me and my brother (Cody Webb). I had a dream, he had a dream, and we’re making that dream happen.”

Highlights and memories: Joe Davidson remembers Oregon football player Spencer Webb

Webb was raised by his aunt, uncle and grandparents in Solano County or West Sacramento but still found mischief. His grades plummeted when he was in middle school. Midway through high school, Webb’s older brother, Cody, became his legal guardian, and raised him along with wife Alicia. That adventure started with ground rules of accountability and curfew. He had to be a good student or no go. Webb was motivated.

“I’m definitely proud of him,” Cody Webb said in that Bee story. “Just to see how far he’s come from, the adversity he’s overcome, wow. He muscled through a lot. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink. He’s drinking the water. He’s reaping the benefits. My wife makes it a happy, loving home. A lot of kids from broken homes as kids don’t have a place of peace. Spencer does. We took it on full steam. We had a game plan. We used football as a third-party discipline and rewards.”

Said Leonard on Wednesday, “Cody Webb did a great job raising him. He gave him his all. Spencer played ball, became a good student and just kept working. Everyone was so proud of him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Md1z_0gf4VxJr00
Christian Brothers Falcons Spencer Webb (4) paints his face to get ready inside the locker room before the game. Brian Baer/Special to The Bee

Comments / 10

Avonlea Montague
5d ago

It's crazy that this happened just a few hours ago. What a life he and his brother already lived, a trail he began blazing... He certainly will leave his mark in the world. I hope that he didn't suffer and that his loved ones and witnesses will be able to, in time, find peace and healing ❤️.

Reply
5
RogueJeff
5d ago

Such a heartbreaking tragic accident. Sometimes we humans fail to fully recognize just how frail our bodies really are and we take needless risks in the pursuit of so-called "recreational activities." May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and friends.

Reply
2
Related
The Sacramento Bee

MLB Draft: Jesuit’s and Woodland graduates selected in the first round

Daniel Susac’s draft night started upstairs at the Croatian American Cultural Center with his immediate family. Downstairs were dozens of family and friends who eagerly awaited the Jesuit High School graduate. After a few hours of waiting, Susac emerged after negotiating contracts with potential MLB teams. Moments later, Susac was selected by the Oakland A’s with the 19th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He became the first Sacramento-area first-round draft pick since Elk Grove’s Nick Madrigal was taken fourth overall in the 2018 draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Diving#Christian Brothers#The University Of Oregon#The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento drivers ranked third worst in country. Which NorCal city has the best drivers?

California is known for the scenic drives along its coast, which involve multiple cars, highways and of course — drivers. And Sacramento has a reputation for having one of the worst drivers. According to a 2018 study, drivers in Sacramento were ranked third worst in the country, slightly above Riverside and Omaha, Nebraska. A recent study from Quote Wizard put Sacramento as No. 2 on the worst drivers list, falling behind Bakersfield.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Trail accident during Tevis Cup leaves horse dead; 2 others injured in falls

A horse died in an accident during the Tevis Cup ride Saturday. Susie Kramer and her horse, Steel, were involved in the accident between Last Chance, at the 50-mile mark, and Swinging Bridge. Steel, a 12-year-old Arabian, was being led by Kramer through a narrow part of the trail when he stepped into a bad spot and fell, Race Director Chuck Stalley said in an interview with the Auburn Journal on Monday. By the time Kramer reached Steel, he had passed, Stalley said.
AUBURN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove slated for September Opening

Elk Grove, Calif. – With construction nearing completion and hiring well underway, Sky River Casino today announced plans to open its doors to the public in early September 2022. Located 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento, Sky River will be the closest casino to Sacramento and the South and...
ELK GROVE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

IHP to Build 214 Homes in Sacramento

Newport Beach-based IHP Capital Partners has paired with Canada-based Anthem Properties for two new home projects in Sacramento. The two detached projects include a 159-home development in Roseville and a 55-home project in Granite Bay. Both communities are slated to open next year; pricing has yet to be disclosed. IHP...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mommypoppins.com

Sacramento with Kids: 50 Surprising and Fun Things To Do in Sacramento, California

This once sleepy capital city has been revitalized over the last few years, and there are many family-friendly activities and things to do in Sacramento. If it’s been a while since your last visit, it's definitely time to make another trip! The state capital is often overlooked as the halfway point between the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe. While Sacramento is certainly a great midway point for younger travelers to stretch their legs, it has enough attractions and activities to be a final destination all on its own. Whether you seek to taste your way through the epicenter of Farm-to-Fork living at a delicious restaurant, beat the heat in a museum or local swimming hole, or explore the many miles of trails in the foothills, you are guaranteed to find something for everyone in the family.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

18K+
Followers
684
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy