Tulsi Gabbard warns where escalation with Russia could lead the US

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Rep. Tulsi Gabbard warned about possible outcomes of the Russia-Ukraine war's continued escalation with the United States Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." TULSI GABBARD: The American people need to understand the seriousness...

Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
