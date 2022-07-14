Where NFL Versatility Still Matters

Those who hate the age of specialization in sports can still appreciate NFL offensive linemen.

Unless they came into the league as a Round 1 tackle, they could just about wind up at any line position.

It's apparent as the Bears countdown to camp resumes with players wearing jersey numbers 69-65.

There is a guard who was a Pro Bowl center, a guard who played tackle in college and a center who has been lined up at guard all through organized team activities.

Then there is Doug Kramer, a center as a rookie. Who knows where he winds up, but the Bears seem to like him snapping and playing the position he was at for Illinois.

No. 69 G Ja'Tyre Carter

6-foot-3, 311 pounds

The Dossier: A tackle at Southern, his great athleticism can serve him well as he settles in at guard. One of three seventh-round picks they made this year, Carter ran 4.9 seconds at a pro day and went 34 1/2 inches in the vertical leap, which makes sense because of his background playing basketball in high school. He is one of four players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be drafted this year. The others are James Houston, Joshua Williams and Decobie Durant.

2022 Prospectus: It figures to be a learning year for Carter and whether it's on the 53-man roster or the practice squad depends greatly on what he can show in preseason games because he'll get full-contact work then. He'll be battling with young players at other positions like tackle Lachavious Simmons and center Doug Kramer, as well as guard Zachary Thomas to get onto that 53-man roster.

No. 68 C Doug Kramer

6-2, 300

The Dossier: Illinois standout at center and a home-grown Bear from Hinsdale Central who was a big Bears fan during the Olin Kreutz era. Kreutz even has an influence on his career, since the son of the former Bears great was competing at Illinois with Kramer for playing time. Kramer seemed at his best for Illinois in 2018-19. A sixth-round pick, he was reported by Pro Football Focus to have the best "true pass set blocking grade among Power Five centers from 2018-19." He played 48 games at U of I.

2022 Prospectus: Look for coaches to see if he can play some guard at times, too, because backup centers need to be able to play that position to be active on game day. Regardless, Kramer only figures to see the field as a rookie if there are injuries.

No. 67 G/C Sam Mustipher

6-2, 332

The Dossier: Mustipher's weight is probably off as he had to lose some like all linemen did. He also had to do something in OTAs and minicamp that he had never done and that was play right guard. He has started 23 straight games at center but now is facing a position change.

2022 Prospectus: Were they serious about moving him there or were they planning all along simply to get him snaps at guard so he knew the position and could be retained as a backup center? Considering they drafted center Doug Kramer and signed center Lucas Patrick, who can play guard, just about anything is possible for Mustipher. He could start at guard, start at center, be a backup lineman at both spots or even be cut because they've drafted players at both of those positions. Stay tuned to see how he's used to start training camp. It could be the sure tip-off on this because coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged the importance of getting players on the line at the correct positions as quickly as possible to build a cohesive starting unit.

No. 65 G/C Cody Whitehar

6-3, 316

The Dossier: A 2018 Pro Bowl center, Whitehair hasn't been a starter at that position since halfway through 2020 when Mustipher took over the spot. They slid Whitehair back to left guard and left him there. Just twice in his six-year career has he failed to get into the 70s for a Pro Football Focus blocking grade. He has given up 14 sacks in his six seasons, and 10 came from 2019-21.

2022 Prospectus: Expect Whitehair to bounce back from his second-to-worst PFF blocking grade. The wide-zone scheme seems to fit his style as he was always known for his quickness and ability to get out and block linebackers at the second level. They'll need his stability with the inexperience they'll be forced to go with at tackle.

