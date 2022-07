(CNN) -- The Montgomery County Police Department says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices. "Please note: MCPD supports the first amendment right to protest, however anyone violating the disorderly conduct statute, may be subject to arrest. Applicable laws regarding protests in Montgomery County have been added to the MCPD website," police tweeted Wednesday evening. The local police agency told CNN it will not necessarily clear protesters outside of justices' homes for simply gathering, but will enforce statutes against disturbing...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO