ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ferring Announces Ground-Breaking and Inclusive Family Building Benefits Package for All Its Employees Globally

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQewq_0gf4SWmz00

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is committed to building families of every shape and size. As part of this commitment, Ferring has announced the introduction of a new global family building benefits package for its employees. The holistic three-tier support model provides family building financial benefits, a ground-breaking 26-week global minimum standard of equal paid parental leave for both birthing and non-birthing parents as well as increased awareness and support at work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005467/en/

(Infographic: Business Wire)

The comprehensive package recognises the complexities of building a family and aims to enable different family building options by removing the financial barriers and providing access to quality care. Unlimited financial assistance is provided within the scope of its providers’ services.

Ferring’s support package provides equal opportunities to becoming a parent regardless of medical need, personal circumstances or family structure. This means providing the financial support required to access fertility treatments, surrogacy programmes, adoption, egg freezing, counselling and related services. Additionally, to ensure employees feel supported during the process of their family building journey, paid leave is available for fertility treatment and adoption procedures.

Building on the long-standing fertility benefits package offered to its US-based employees via its provider, Progyny, Ferring has now engaged Carrot, to support its employees in the rest of the world.

Infertility is a significant clinical issue, estimated to affect 1 in 6 heterosexual couples globally. 1,2 Research has found that the negative impacts of infertility are profound and a clear gap exists between the number of people who experience mental health issues due to infertility and the number seeking help to address these mental health issues. 3 Underlying the practical support provided by the new package will be support for employees’ emotional wellbeing, with four weeks paid leave provided for miscarriage for example, and counselling services offered to all employees from the outset of their fertility journey.

“At Ferring we commit to advocating for everyone’s right to build a family, no matter who you are, where you live or who you love. The new family building support package ensures a global standard for support irrespective of location, role or family circumstances. It makes no assumptions about gender, sexual orientation or relationship status, or about parental roles or responsibilities in the early stages of childcare,” said Christelle Beneteau, Executive Committee member and Chief Human Resources Officer at Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Christelle added: “As we strive to lead by example in becoming a fertility and family friendly employer, I’m immensely proud of this world-leading, comprehensive and inclusive package. All of our employees collectively contribute to advancing our mission to build families and help people live better lives. We want to do everything we can to support them in their own family building journeys, removing barriers and provide an environment in which they are empowered to focus on their families at this important time.”

As a leading global healthcare company in reproductive medicine and maternal health, Ferring aims to advance its #ProjectFamily Commitment by creating a fertility and family friendly experience at work and increase awareness of the experiences of family building journeys and to foster support, respect and understanding in all its workplaces. Through training, awareness events and open dialogue, Ferring will ensure that its new family building support package goes further than financial assistance or leave policies and creates a world leading family and fertility friendly workplace.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs around 6,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries, and markets its products in 110 countries.

www.ferring.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: The availability of financial support and access to some benefits is subject to compliance with local laws.

# # #

References:

1 European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, ART Factsheet 2018. Available at: https://www.eshre.eu/Press-Room/Resources. Last accessed March 2022.

2 World Health Organization. Infertility. Available https://www.who.int/health-topics/infertility#tab=tab_1. Last accessed March 2022.

3 Boivin J et al. Tailored support may be required to reduce the impact of the infertility journey on mental health, relationships and daily lives of infertile patients and partners to infertile patients. Reproductive Biomedicine online. March 2022. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rbmo.2022.01.015

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005467/en/

CONTACT: For more information, please contactYasmin Gharib

Account Director, Syneos Health Communications PR Europe

+44 (0)7788 663 999 (mobile)

yasmin.gharib@syneoshealth.comAdam Alexander

Senior Account Executive, Syneos Health Communications PR Europe

+44 785 469 4245 (mobile)

adam.alexander@syneoshealth.com

KEYWORD: SWITZERLAND EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: Ferring Pharmaceuticals

PUB: 07/14/2022 01:00 AM/DISC: 07/14/2022 01:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
The Associated Press

Prime Health Services Expands Sales Team to Scale and Support Growth

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. These key hires reflect Prime Health’s continued momentum as an emerging PPO network market leader, as well as its expansion strategy across their tailored services for minimizing the rising cost of health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005945/en/ Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. Kyle Devereaux, Vice President of Business Development and Bryan Hunziker, National Sales Executive. (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Amazon sues admins of 10K Facebook groups over fake reviews

Amazon has filed a lawsuit against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of coordinating fake reviews in exchange for money or free products. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday the Facebook groups were set up to recruit people “willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews” across its stores in the U.S. the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. The problem over phony reviews is not new for Amazon, or e-commerce as a whole. Amazon itself has previously sued people it said were offering fake testimonials, though lawmakers and regulators have questioned whether the company was doing enough to combat the issue. Last year, U.K. competition regulators launched a probe into whether the online retailer and Google were taking adequate actions to protect shoppers. In the statement, Amazon said one of the Facebook groups it’s targeting, called “Amazon Product Review,” had more than 43,000 members. The company said Facebook removed the group this year, but it was able to dodge the platform’s detection by “changing letters in phrases that might set off Facebook’s alarms.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

BitNile’s Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Awarded State, Federal, and Utility Certifications for Its Electric Vehicle Chargers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE) announced today that its green energy technology and power supply subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ”), has multiple Level 2 Electrical Vehicle (“ EV ”) chargers and DC fast chargers approved for rebate by the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (“ CALe-VIP ”) and Southern California Edison Charge Ready Program. The Company has also earned an ENERGY STAR certification for its EV700 32-amp EV charger for residential and commercial installations. ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing credible information that consumers and businesses rely on to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility Treatment#Ferring Pharmaceuticals#Mental Health
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Align, Awarded Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, is Shaping the New Model of MSPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, was recently named Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, an industry publication covering the latest trends of governance, risk management and compliance. To celebrate the momentous award, Align was featured in the cover story of the July issue of GRC Outlook. The featured article offers a valuable perspective from the Managed Services leadership team on the importance of partnering with the right managed service provider and delves into the differentiating factors of Align Managed Services. Featuring Vinod Paul, Chief Operation Officer; John Araneo Esq., General Council and Managing Director of Cybersecurity; and Chris Zadrima, Senior Director of Managed Services, the piece provides readers a peek behind the curtain of Align’s Managed Services and Cybersecurity business, including more detail on the unique approach to shaping Align’s managed IT offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005899/en/ Align featured in GRC Outlook as the Top Managed Security Provider in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

TA Associates to Acquire a Majority Interest in Green Street from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Green Street (or “the Company”), a premier provider of commercial real estate intelligence and analytics, today announced that TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global growth private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to make a significant growth investment in the Company. Green Street’s current majority owner, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (“WCAS”), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, will retain a minority position in the business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005542/en/ Todd Crockett, a Managing Director at TA, said, “For more than three decades, Green Street has followed a consistent growth trajectory, driven by the Company’s distinguished products, talented team and commitment to customer success. Building on this strong foundation, we believe there is a sizable opportunity for continued organic and inorganic growth. We are thrilled to partner with Green Street and WCAS on the next phase of the Company’s journey.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Stackin’ Launches Financial Wellness App

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Stackin’, a financial wellness company changing the way millennials and Gen Z think about their money, has launched an app for both iOS and Android devices. The new app allows users to take a psychometric assessment to uncover their underlying money beliefs, then provides therapy-based exercises and coaching to help them better understand and improve their relationship with money. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005066/en/ Stackin’s financial wellness app is now available on both iOS and Android. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

Myodetox Names Tori Johnston Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Myodetox, a company reinventing the physical therapy experience and making it easy for people to take care of their bodies, today announced that Tori Johnston has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. With 13 clinics throughout Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto and sights on rapid expansion across new markets, Tori brings over a decade of experience to the Myodetox C-Suite following senior level marketing positions at SoulCycle, Xtend Barre, and AKT. Her expertise in both scaling physical locations and introducing cutting-edge brands to new markets ensures Myodetox is prepared for the next phase of growth. In this new role, Tori will oversee the brand and growth teams as the company looks to expand both its physical and digital footprints. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005955/en/ Myodetox Chief Marketing Officer Tori Johnston (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Zultys Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Zultys announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person, and online, has named Zultys Advanced Communicator (ZAC) as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005164/en/ TMC Unified Communications Product of the Year 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Newegg’s 2022 Back to School Sale Now in Session

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, announced today that its annual Back to School Sale is now live. The sale offers deals for seven (U.S.) or eight (Canada) weeks on gaming PC systems and tech products for campus success. New deals will appear every week. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005525/en/ Newegg’s 2022 Back to School Sale is on now with deals on tech products for students. (Graphic: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Successfully Completes Next Step in Demonstrating Space-to-Ground Optical Link on NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the first signal acquisition of the Terabyte Infrared Delivery (TBIRD) Lasercom Optical Link on NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 (PTD-3) satellite. Acquisition of the Lasercom Optical Link means that the spacecraft and the optical ground terminal have successfully exchanged laser communication signals — bringing PTD-3 one step closer to full payload commissioning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005594/en/ PTD-3′s TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) payload will demonstrate optical communications downlink at a groundbreaking 200 gigabits per second (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy