ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Will Denver’s 90-degree days ahead break a record?

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rz7O9_0gf4SRNM00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver is forecast to hit the 90s for the next several days but won’t come close to the record for the most consecutive 90-degree days.

The graph below shows temperatures staying above the average high of 90 degrees for the next 10 days in Denver. It’s a pattern that has already been in place for two days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMCIC_0gf4SRNM00

Denver would have to make it to thirteen 90-degree days in a row in order to reach the top 10 for the most consecutive 90-degree days in a row.

Here’s a list of the top consecutive 90-degree day streaks in Denver, dating back to 1872:

  1. 24 days (7/11/2012 – 8/3/2012)
  2. 24 days (7/13/2008 – 8/5/2008)
  3. 18 days (7/15/2011 – 8/1/2011)
  4. 18 days (7/6/1901 – 7/23/1901)
  5. 18 days (7/1/1874 – 7/18/1874)

If Denver continues to see 90-degree heat beyond the next 10 days, this stretch could make it into the top 10 on record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Denver breaks 144-year-old temperature record

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service says Denver set a new record Monday morning for the warmest low temperature. Denver recorded a low of 72 degrees, which is 2 degrees warmer than the record warm low of 70 degrees set in 1878, according to the National Weather Service.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Surging heat for next few days

DENVER(CBS)-  After cooling showers dropped temperatures on Saturday a strong thermal ridge of high pressure will strengthen heading into the end of the weekend.Temperatures for Sunday will be warming into the 90s to near 100 in the lower elevations of Colorado.The hottest day in the week ahead will be Monday with many cities getting to 100 or more including the Denver metro area. Monday is a possible First Alert Weather Day for CBS4 due to the expected extreme heat.Monday will be a hot and dry day with the only areas expected to pick up afternoon clouds and isolated showers/storms will be primarily south of Aspen down into southwestern parts of the state.Tuesday should bring in a slight cool down and a better chance for late day showers and storms across the state and Front Range.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Neighbors lament Denver's four Friday night shootings

Four different shootings on Friday night across the Denver metro area left multiple people injured and at least one woman dead on North Xenia street."Of course I'm tired of it, there's just no sense in it," said Ron Bogan, who lives on Xenia. "It's obviously ridiculous. I get up this morning and find out that a neighbor across the street is shot and killed. I know young kids don't need to be running around shooting each other." The shooting on Xenia Street happened around midnight, another happened on the 1300 block of  West Colfax Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The shooting on...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy