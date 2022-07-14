ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dressing room insider reveals which Queensland star partied the hardest after State of Origin win for the ages: 'If he plays this weekend I will be very surprised'

By Shayne Bugden
 5 days ago

There would have been thousands of very sore heads in the Sunshine State on Thursday morning after Queensland fans celebrated one of the greatest Origin wins ever - but one Maroons player might have outdone them all.

An insider with access to the Cane Toads' dressing room said while the NSW camp was like a 'morgue' after the series decider, the winners' sheds were 'like a penthouse in Vegas'.

And as for the party boy in chief?

Looks like the esky's already empty as the Maroons celebrated an Origin series win for the ages on Wednesday night 

'I won't name the player, but he was up on the esky and just putting the beers away like there was no tomorrow, and if he plays this weekend I will be very surprised,' David Riccio told Triple M.

He later had second thoughts and said the Maroon in question was none other than five-eighth Tom Dearden, who filled in for superstar pivot Cameron Munster when he caught Covid - and didn't let anyone down.

'I may have hinted at him before, but if Tom Dearden plays, the rookie Queenslander, I will be surprised,' Riccio said.

A dressing room insider said five-eighth Tom Dearden (right, pictured with Jai Arrow) was enjoying himself so much 'if he plays this weekend I will be very surprised'
Dearden (left) was apparently putting away the beers 'like there was no tomorrow'

'But he certainly deserved to enjoy himself.'

The same can be said of the entire Maroons team after they triumphed in one of the most brutal Origin contests ever.

Munster made headlines after Queensland's victory in game one of this year's series when he proved he's no longer a hard-partying star by sticking to his 12-month booze ban despite wild scenes in the Maroons sheds after his man-of-the match performance.

The man Dearden filled in for, superstar pivot Cameron Munster (circled) made headlines when he stayed on his booze ban after Queensland's Origin game one win despite being sorely tempted by Maroons great Allan Langer

'It's been easy, it doesn't faze me,' he said of staying teetotal while the rest of his teammates got stuck into the beers.

'I haven't had an urge or feel like I'm missing out. Not drinking, being fitter, means I'm a little more present in games and training.

'Although when Alfie (Langer, Maroons legend) gets a couple of drinks in him he wants his little buddy back.'

