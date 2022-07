ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Richard Pitino continues to rebuild the UNM men’s basketball program, he is teaching his team the importance of Lobo history. Former players have joined forces and are in town for TBT, and they met up with this year’s squad for a dinner. Coach Pitino hopes his players were able to learn something from the Lobos who made it to the next level and wants them to know they are part of something bigger than a basketball team.

