The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female were found in Autauga County July 14, around 4:30 p.m. Per their Facebook page, investigators are awaiting positive identification from the Department of Forensics Sciences. However, they have reason to believe it may be the body of Britta Anne Lashley, 36, who was recently reported missing, but had not been seen since February of last year.

