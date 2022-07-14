Woman killed after crashing into semi truck carrying fuel in Fresno County, CHP says

A woman was killed Wednesday night after colliding with a fuel truck in Fresno County.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the collision at 6:43 p.m. at Marks and Manning avenues.

CHP Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said a woman in her 50s stopped at a stop sign on Marks Avenue, but for unknown reasons, the woman pulled out in front of the truck, which was traveling eastbound on Manning.

The driver of the semi took an evasive action to avoid the vehicle, but struck it on the driver side, Bianchi said. The fuel truck did not spill or catch on fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the fuel truck wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt, Bianchi said.

The crash is under investigation.