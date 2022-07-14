ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

• Area police reports

The Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Defiance Sheriff---

Sunday, 12:08 p.m., on Ohio 18, near Rosedale Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Neuman, 40, Tiffin, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 5:53 a.m., on County Road 424, east of Overly Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Thomas Bost, 58, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Police---

July 6, 4:26 p.m., on North Clinton Street, near West High Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Alexis Hughes, 20, 102 Hill Ave., attempted to change lanes and side-swiped a vehicle driven by John Minck, 50, Cecil. Both vehicles had light damage and Hughes was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.

Henry Sheriff---

Monday, 9:24 p.m., at 376 County Road 13T, Liberty Center, Carida Stevens, 38, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police---

July 6, 2:09 p.m., in the alley north of 714 N. Perry St., a Henry County Transportation vehicle driven by James George, 72, Deshler, backed into a stopped vehicle driven by Johnathon Keene, 16, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.

Saturday, 1:09 p.m., in the 100 block of Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Duncan Kline, 39, McClure, backed from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle owned by T and A Ventures, Waterville. Both vehicles had light damage

Monday, 2:51 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Thomas Kelly, 56, Napoleon, was charged with misdemeanor theft.

Monday, 5:36 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Gary Geahlen III, 19, McClure, was served a warrant.

Tuesday, 10:57 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Logan Olejniczak, 21, Maumee, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff---

Monday, 10:33 p.m., on U.S. 24, east of County Road 21 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Xavier Randall, 31, Indianapolis, sustained light damage when it struck debris from a blown out tire.

Wauseon Police---

Monday, 7:08 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Patricia Hazlett, 64, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Duane Gehring, 54, Morenci, Mich. Hazlett was cited for assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had moderate damage. Gehring's vehicle had no damage.

The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

