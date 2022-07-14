ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamler, OH

Hamler council takes action on small animal, bee ordinance

By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg thelberg@crescent-news.com
The Crescent-News
 5 days ago

HAMLER — A new ordinance placing guidelines on the maintenance of farm animals inside municipal boundaries was approved by this town’s village council during its monthly meeting Monday.

The legislation passed after a third and final reading, and will take effect on Aug. 11.

The new law will require Hamler residents to obtain a village permit to maintain bees as well as small animals such as chickens and goats. The permit can be obtained at no charge, but it does make requirements about lot size for small animals along with the number, according to Mayor Jeff Brubaker.

A permit has to be obtained each year, he indicated.

“It’s basically for people who want to raise chickens and goats, and small stuff,” Brubaker told The Crescent-News. “We’re going to allow that as long as they apply for a permit and they have enough room. If they are in violation we can shut it down if they’re not complying.”

Asked why the village decided to introduce the legislation, Brubaker said the village wanted to take action “before it got out of control. ... We thought we better get ahead of it before we have to go back and regroup.”

He noted that some residents already have 4-H animals, so the legislation approved “just spells out things a little bit more clear.”

Council also discussed the village’s planned water tower replacement project.

Brubaker said Hamler so far has secured about half the estimated $1.8 million cost through grants (from the Ohio Public Works Commission and the Ohio Water Development Authority). He said this amount also will include water line and hydrant work.

The town is planning to replace its 1941 water tower with a new structure where Hamler’s former school once stood. The old tower will be taken down thereafter.

“We’re still in the design phase, but we’re getting close to finalizing that,” Brubaker said. “We have over 50% of the funding in grants already, so it looks like it’s going to happen probably in the next year.”

In other business:

• council discussed a citizen complaint related to parking on Fourth Street which causes issues for trucks trying to turn. The same citizen also proposed new signs in various areas noting children at play.

• the village’s street superintendent, Dan McDougle, said he’s seeking estimates to install speed bumps. Brubaker said these are being considered for Hubbard and Marion streets where speeding traffic has been an issue. “We have some streets where we’re trying to figure out how to slow people down,” he said.

• council approved a resolution allowing Henry County commissioners to take over electric aggregation responsibilities for the city. Hamler will join other Henry County villages for which commissioners purchase power through a contracted provider. This allows consumers to save on part of their electricity bill, although they have the option of opting out of the program.

• several upcoming or ongoing events were noted, including the farmers market each Wednesday next to Hamler Hardware, the Hamler Ribfest/Street Party on Friday and the Hamler Summerfest July 29-31.

