Defiance Municipal Court

Sentenced:

Cameron Cordle, 27, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days; speed, $50 fine.

Bautista Cruz, age unavailable, Ney, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Kimberly Madrid, 59, Perrysburg, domestic violence, $150 fine, 30 days jail/17 days suspended; Mauro Lopez, 29, Pioneer, no operator’s license, $150 fine; Rickey Hussey, 65, 17520 Ohio 18, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Eric Roberson, 44, Danville, Ill., possession of drugs, $100 fine.

Forfeiting bonds:

Jim Throme, 49, 1406 Mustang Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Abbey Alloway, 31, Sherwood, failure to confine dog ($125); Destiny Bartley, 23, 420 Douglas St., failure to confine dog ($150); Jessica Bartley, 31, Holgate, failure to confine dog ($125); Annette Belding, age unavailable, 13337 Oris Ave., failure to control dog ($125); Tahlor Wilson, 25, 1677 Tahoe Ridge, failure to confine dog ($125), failure to confine dog ($55).

Set for pretrial hearing:

Dakota Coats, 24, 717 First St., OVI, two counts driving under suspension, two counts speed, no safety belt; William Lasley, 59, address unavailable, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing; Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, protection order violation; Tomarra Ingol, 26, Paulding, OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia; Daniel Sobota, 39, 27940 Jewell Road, OVI, violation of marked lanes; Colby Boundy, 20, Hicksville, underage person; Sandra Clark, 63, 06909 Ohio 66, disorderly conduct; Brittany Houck, 30, 1053 Hotel Drive, theft; Jacob Sholl, 32, 1502 Cherry St., theft; Ellen Kuratko, 42, Hicksville, three counts cruelty to animals; Austin Weisenburger, 23, four counts possession of wild turkey.