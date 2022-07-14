ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Defiance Municipal Court

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Sentenced:

Cameron Cordle, 27, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days; speed, $50 fine.

Bautista Cruz, age unavailable, Ney, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Kimberly Madrid, 59, Perrysburg, domestic violence, $150 fine, 30 days jail/17 days suspended; Mauro Lopez, 29, Pioneer, no operator’s license, $150 fine; Rickey Hussey, 65, 17520 Ohio 18, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Eric Roberson, 44, Danville, Ill., possession of drugs, $100 fine.

Forfeiting bonds:

Jim Throme, 49, 1406 Mustang Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Abbey Alloway, 31, Sherwood, failure to confine dog ($125); Destiny Bartley, 23, 420 Douglas St., failure to confine dog ($150); Jessica Bartley, 31, Holgate, failure to confine dog ($125); Annette Belding, age unavailable, 13337 Oris Ave., failure to control dog ($125); Tahlor Wilson, 25, 1677 Tahoe Ridge, failure to confine dog ($125), failure to confine dog ($55).

Set for pretrial hearing:

Dakota Coats, 24, 717 First St., OVI, two counts driving under suspension, two counts speed, no safety belt; William Lasley, 59, address unavailable, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing; Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, protection order violation; Tomarra Ingol, 26, Paulding, OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia; Daniel Sobota, 39, 27940 Jewell Road, OVI, violation of marked lanes; Colby Boundy, 20, Hicksville, underage person; Sandra Clark, 63, 06909 Ohio 66, disorderly conduct; Brittany Houck, 30, 1053 Hotel Drive, theft; Jacob Sholl, 32, 1502 Cherry St., theft; Ellen Kuratko, 42, Hicksville, three counts cruelty to animals; Austin Weisenburger, 23, four counts possession of wild turkey.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Holgate, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Paulding, OH
City
Ney, OH
City
Defiance, OH
City
Danville, OH
City
Hicksville, OH
Defiance, OH
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Cruelty To Animals#Ovi#Pioneer#First St
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
97
Followers
55
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy