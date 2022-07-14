Paulding County Municipal Court
Scott Haney, Paulding, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Joseph Thomas, 2127 Baltimore Road, Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court along with a charge of s of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Sentenced:
David Saul, Paulding, public indecency, $100 fine suspended, 30 days jail; Martina Frost, Antwerp, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Troy Frecker, Payne, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Ashley Konoff, Toledo, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45.
Dylan Slagle, Paulding, $150; speed, $45; distracted driving, dismissed.
Robert Carnahan, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Sharnita Williams, Southfield, Mich., driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $100.
Delmar Jesus, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, may attend driver intervention program in lieu of jail; operator's license suspension; speed, $100; no safety belt, $30.
Agustin Ortega, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, may attend driver intervention program in lieu of three days; no operator's license, $200 fine;no tail lights, $70.
Angelica Salinas, 1037 Holgate Ave., Defiance, no operator's license, $70; no safety belt, $30.
Broc Forrer, Payne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; no safety belt, $30.
Dismissed:
Vangalias Wilkinson, Fort Wayne, OVI, no operator's license and no safety belt.
Lindsey Bilimek, criminal damaging.
Comments / 0