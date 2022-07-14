ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Paulding County Municipal Court

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Scott Haney, Paulding, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Joseph Thomas, 2127 Baltimore Road, Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court along with a charge of s of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Sentenced:

David Saul, Paulding, public indecency, $100 fine suspended, 30 days jail; Martina Frost, Antwerp, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Troy Frecker, Payne, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.

Ashley Konoff, Toledo, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45.

Dylan Slagle, Paulding, $150; speed, $45; distracted driving, dismissed.

Robert Carnahan, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Sharnita Williams, Southfield, Mich., driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $100.

Delmar Jesus, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, may attend driver intervention program in lieu of jail; operator's license suspension; speed, $100; no safety belt, $30.

Agustin Ortega, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, may attend driver intervention program in lieu of three days; no operator's license, $200 fine;no tail lights, $70.

Angelica Salinas, 1037 Holgate Ave., Defiance, no operator's license, $70; no safety belt, $30.

Broc Forrer, Payne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; no safety belt, $30.

Dismissed:

Vangalias Wilkinson, Fort Wayne, OVI, no operator's license and no safety belt.

Lindsey Bilimek, criminal damaging.

The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

