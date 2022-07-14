Bryan man sentenced to long prison term in child sexual abuse case

BRYAN — A Bryan man has been sentenced here in Williams County Common Pleas Court to a lengthy prison term on three charges related to child sexual abuse, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman.

Visiting Judge James Bates — sitting in for Judge J.T. Stelzer — sentenced Britton Poynter, 37, to a 10- to 13-year prison term on charges of corrupting a minor with drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony.

Poynter was originally charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and 11 additional counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. These charges were dismissed in exchange for Poynter’s guilty pleas on the other charges.

He admitted to having sexual conduct with a 13- to 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions. For the drug charge, authorities alleged that Poynter pushed the girl to use methamphetamine with him on one occasion, according to Zartman.

She explained that Poynter met the girl on SnapChat, and kept their relationship a secret from her family. Upon learning of the investigation, Poynter fled from his home and stayed with a friend until he was arrested three days later. In the meantime, Poynter had removed the license plate from his vehicle and covered up the VINs on the vehicle in an attempt to escape discocery.

Poynter entered his guilty pleas on June 9 when he was released on his own recognizance, subject to electronically monitored GPS. He was placed on house arrest and was only permitted to leave his home for work while his sentencing had been set for Tuesday.

However, on June 24, Poynter removed his GPS unit and drove to Goshen, Ind., to meet with whom he believed to be another 14-year-old girl for sex. This operation, which the prosecution was not aware of and which was not specifically targeting Poynter, was run by Bikers Against Predators, an Indiana group which has caught offenders such as Poynter attempting to meet children for sex.

The next day he was arrested for violating his electronic monitoring and remained at CCNO until his sentencing on Tuesday.

According to Zartman, Poynter will have to serve at least five years in prison before being eligible for early judicial release. He may serve up to 13 years.After serving his prison term, Poynter will be required to complete five years of post-release control.

He was classified as a tier II sexual offender and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.