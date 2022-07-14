ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crescent-News

Napoleon police investigating Speedway robbery

 5 days ago
This photo taken from a surveillance camera shows a suspect wanted in the theft of cash from Napoleon’s Speedway store on Scott Street Wednesday evening. Napoleon police are asking for persons with information to call 419-599-2810. Photo courtesy of Napoleon police

NAPOLEON — A suspect remained at large Wednesday afternoon here following a reported robbery at a gas station here.

The crime was reported just after 10 p.m. at Speedway, 904 Scott St.

A man reportedly walked into the gas station and “while making a ‘purchase’ ... reached across the counter and took cash from the draw,” according to Napoleon police. He reportedly left on foot with a “small amount of cash” and was sought unsuccessfully by police shortly thereafter.

Police were notified about the incident during the theft — or shortly after — according to radio scanner traffic.

Napoleon police noted that a weapon was not visible, but the man had his hands in his pockets while the theft was committed.

The suspect was described as approximately six-foot tall with a heavy build wearing a gray pullover sweatshirt, blue work plants and purple tennis shoes. He was also wearing a surgical mask and glove on one hand, police noted.

Persons with information about the crime are asked to contact the Napoleon Police Department at 419-599-2810.

