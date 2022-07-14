ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holgate, OH

Tree work approved in Holgate

By HARRIET KEITH Special to The Crescent-News
 5 days ago

HOLGATE – Ongoing tree concerns were discussed at the recent meeting of Holgate Village Council.

Two residents have contacted Village Administrator Jessi Randall concerning trees that are in the village right-of-way.

One is in the alley behind a residential property and thought to be on the removal list for several years. The tree is in poor condition with power lines running through it.

The second tree has broken limbs at the end of a resident’s driveway. The village does not have the equipment to remove the limbs.

Council approved a quote of $1,000 from Moyer Tree Service for the removal of the tree and stump in the alley and the branches from the other tree.

The purchase of a new lawn mower from Holgate Implement Sales was approved at a price of $5,000 after trade-in.

It was noted that the position of general laborer was being advertised again. Xavier Rodriguez was terminated during his probationary period.

There was discussion on past and potential future projects involving tree removal, roadwork, sidewalks and brush removal.

An executive session was held to discuss compensation for personnel.

The village office will be closed July 13-15.

