Saint Louis, MO

TKO: David Perron’s move to Detroit

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

The Blues said goodbye to David Perron, again! For the third time, the Blues forward is leaving town to join another team, but this one feels different. “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion takes a closer look at how Perron was able to re-write his Blues legacy.

