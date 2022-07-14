TKO: David Perron’s move to Detroit
The Blues said goodbye to David Perron, again! For the third time, the Blues forward is leaving town to join another team, but this one feels different. “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion takes a closer look at how Perron was able to re-write his Blues legacy.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
