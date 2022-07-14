Golf: Sawka, Sullivan fall at state Junior Amateur

WATERTOWN — Ellington High’s Bradley Sawka and RHAM’s Holden Sullivan met their matches earlier than they had hoped at the 81st annual Connecticut Junior Amateur boys championship Wednesday.

Sawka, playing out of Ellington Ridge Country Club and the No. 4 seed from Monday’s stroke-play qualifier, took an early lead but could not hold on as he dropped a 1-up decision to No. 29 Charlie Duffy in first-round action at Waterown Golf Club.

Sullivan, playing out of Blackledge Country Club in Hebron and the No. 14 seed from Monday’s stroke-play qualifier, trailed from start to finish and fell to No. 19 AJ DePaolo 6&5 in first-round play.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for today with the final on Friday.

Sawka, the CIAC Division II spring individual champion, fell behind on the second hole but won three of four to take a 2-up advantage after seven. Duffy, who helped Fairfield Prep to the CIAC Division I spring crown and plays out of Brooklawn Country Club, responded with wins on No. 8 and No. 11 to tie and went dormie with back-to-back wins on No. 15 and No. 16. Sawka stayed alive by winning the 17th but Duffy got the halve he needed on No. 18 to clinch it.

Both Sawka and Duffy shot 1-under 70 over the 18 holes.

Sullivan, who helped RHAM to its first state championship last month when the Raptors rolled to the CIAC Division II spring title, lost the first two holes to DePaolo but picked wins on No. 3 and No. 5, sandwiched around a loss on No. 4, to pull within 1-down. But Depaolo, from Cheshire High and playing out of The Farms Country Club, ran off five straight wins go to 6-up after 10 holes. He then halved the next three holes with Sullivan to clinch the victory.

Duffy lost his second-round match to No. 13 Will Gregware 4&3, while DePaolo fell in the second round to No. 3 Elias Kennon 4&3.