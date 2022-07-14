ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Golf: Sawka, Sullivan fall at state Junior Amateur

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 5 days ago

WATERTOWN — Ellington High’s Bradley Sawka and RHAM’s Holden Sullivan met their matches earlier than they had hoped at the 81st annual Connecticut Junior Amateur boys championship Wednesday.

Sawka, playing out of Ellington Ridge Country Club and the No. 4 seed from Monday’s stroke-play qualifier, took an early lead but could not hold on as he dropped a 1-up decision to No. 29 Charlie Duffy in first-round action at Waterown Golf Club.

Sullivan, playing out of Blackledge Country Club in Hebron and the No. 14 seed from Monday’s stroke-play qualifier, trailed from start to finish and fell to No. 19 AJ DePaolo 6&5 in first-round play.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for today with the final on Friday.

Sawka, the CIAC Division II spring individual champion, fell behind on the second hole but won three of four to take a 2-up advantage after seven. Duffy, who helped Fairfield Prep to the CIAC Division I spring crown and plays out of Brooklawn Country Club, responded with wins on No. 8 and No. 11 to tie and went dormie with back-to-back wins on No. 15 and No. 16. Sawka stayed alive by winning the 17th but Duffy got the halve he needed on No. 18 to clinch it.

Both Sawka and Duffy shot 1-under 70 over the 18 holes.

Sullivan, who helped RHAM to its first state championship last month when the Raptors rolled to the CIAC Division II spring title, lost the first two holes to DePaolo but picked wins on No. 3 and No. 5, sandwiched around a loss on No. 4, to pull within 1-down. But Depaolo, from Cheshire High and playing out of The Farms Country Club, ran off five straight wins go to 6-up after 10 holes. He then halved the next three holes with Sullivan to clinch the victory.

Duffy lost his second-round match to No. 13 Will Gregware 4&3, while DePaolo fell in the second round to No. 3 Elias Kennon 4&3.

Journal Inquirer

Enfield hires two new assistant principals

ENFIELD — When children go back to Hazardville Memorial and Prudence Crandall elementary schools in the fall, they’ll see new faces in the front offices. Nicholas Flynn has joined the district as the assistant principal for Hazardville Memorial Elementary School and Dawn Marchese is returning to Prudence Crandall as its new assistant principal. Both started their new positions on July 1.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Madru welcomed as new Ellington selectman

ELLINGTON — The Board of Selectmen appointed Michael Madru to replace Charlotte Ward, who resigned while on maternity leave, at its July 11 meeting. Madru, a Democrat, will finish the rest of Ward’s term, which will end in December 2023. Madru, a senior operations manager at Cigna, stepped...
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland Democrats’ pride sign vandalized

TOLLAND — A sign for the Tolland Democrats featuring a Pride flag was vandalized Sunday, upsetting town officials who say such behavior cannot be condoned. The sign near the on-ramp and off-ramp for Exit 68 was covered in red spray paint. While Troop C is investigating the incident, Town...
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Redistricting sends Bolton voters to 2 polling places

BOLTON — For the first time this century, voters will cast their state election ballots at two different polling places. WHAT: Bolton will have two polling places for state elections this year because the town was split into two House Districts — the 55th and the 8th — during redistricting.
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Greater Springfield gas prices continue to dip

SPRINGFIELD — The price of a gallon of regular gas in greater Springfield fell Monday to $4.43, according to AAA’s weekly survey. That’s down from an average of $4.60 a week ago and $4.93 a month ago, AAA said. The most common gas price around the country...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Vernon Starbucks Votes to Unionize

Elected and Union officials as well as employees of the Vernon Starbucks branch gathered on Monday to talk about the branch's recent decision to unionize. Employees voted 13-1 to join Starbucks Workers United, the second store in the state to do so after a West Hartford branch did the same in June.
VERNON, CT
