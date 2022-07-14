ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

Catching the big one

By madelaine formica
 5 days ago
Eleven-year-old Madeline “Maddie” Freese from St. Michael has a passion for all things fishing. Madeline took that to a whole new level June 21, as she caught a 45-pound fish with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka. She is only around 65 pounds herself.

“The carp was not happy when I picked her up,” she said. “I wanted to try it. I’ve never caught a carp before with my bare hands and it was going pretty slow.”

Madeline caught the large carp by first coming from behind the fish and grabbing it by its tail. When the fish wiggled away from her, Madeline jumped into the water and bear-hugged the fish until she was able to lift it in her arms long enough for a picture to be taken, before the fish was released.

She has caught other fish before with her hands, even having attempted to catch a sunfish. When trying to catch fish with her hands, Madeline tries to make her fingers look like little fish in the water until a fish comes up for her to grab. But for the large carp, she approached from behind so the fish could not see her.

“We’ve learned to carry a pole with us everywhere we go now,” said Madelaine’s father, Mike Freese. “If there’s water she’s going to go start looking in there.”

The Freese family, which also includes mom Diana and 9-year-old daughter Sam, are avid fishers, having moved from Washington state to St. Michael to be closer to family and all the lakes Minnesota has to offer. They try to go fishing multiple times a week in the summer, as well as ice fishing in the winter.

Madeline has also entered 10 in-person tournaments, as well as FishDonkey online tournaments. FishDonkey is an app that allows anglers to enter online tournaments and log the fish they catch to compete against others. This year, she can join Women Anglers of Minnesota and enter tournaments with them.

“My favorite fish to catch, that seems the most fun to catch, is a largemouth bass,” Freese said. “I love it when it just bit and you can watch it eat it right at the top of the water. My favorite fish to eat is walleye... Fishing for pike is very fun, they love the action and I love the action too. When they strike it’s so cool to watch.”

Fishing is a family affair with the Freese family. Madeline started when she was around 2 years old with her father with a little pink Barbie fishing pole. Her first catch was a small sunfish that she caught on Blue Lake in Washington. Her sister, 9-year-old Sam, enters tournaments as well. At an ice fishing tournament, Sam was able to catch the largest fish in the family.

Madeline and her sister started around the same age as their father did with his parents, with the art of fishing being passed down through the generations.

“We couldn’t get her to leave the dock,” Diana Freese said. “Obsessed all day long and we knew we were in trouble.”

Some of the Freese family’s favorite fishing spots Minnesota are Lake Minnetonka, Waconia, Maple Lake, Brainerd or, according to Madeline, any lake with fish in it.

Madeline’s big goal in the future is to be on television one day and have a show where she could teach other people, such as girls like herself, how to fish. One of her heroes is Fisherman Mike Frisch who has his own fishing show and she hopes to get onto his show with him.

“I love the action of reeling it in,” Madeline said. “Also one of my favorite parts is when dad, here, makes [shore lunch] and makes the best fish.”

She is currently teaching her friends how to fish. She also plans on catching more fish with her bare hands and all different types of fish.

“I want people to know fishing is fun and it gets you out of the house,” Madeline said.

To follow more of Madeline’s fishing adventures you can follow her on her Instagram at bit.ly/3anoNw6.

