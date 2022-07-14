ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, MN

Medina approves industrial park land use change

By madelaine formica
 5 days ago
(Photo courtesy of the city of medina) Cates Industrial Park is around 30 acres from Willow Drive, north of Chippewa Road in Medina. The applicant who asked for the amendment wishes to develop about 300,000 square feet of warehouse buildings on the site north of Highway 55, south of Cates Ranch Drive and east of Willow Drive. (Photo courtesy of the city of medina)

The Medina City Council approved a comprehensive plan amendment to change the zoning of the Cates Industrial Park from Future Development Area to Business to allow for immediate development at its July 5 meeting.

Cates Industrial Park is around 30 acres from Willow Drive, north of Chippewa Road. The applicant asking for the amendment plans to develop about 300,000 square feet of warehouse/light industrial/office buildings on the site north of Highway 55, south of Cates Ranch Drive and east of Willow Drive.

Currently, the development area is mainly farmland with one home and farm building located on the industrial park land that the applicants are looking to develop.

“I continue to think it is in the right location,” Council Member Dino DesLauriers said. “We keep building residential and residential, which affects our infrastructure of police and fire and obviously [the industrial business] will increase jobs, which is a good thing.”

The council provided feedback on the development plans and preferred the third concept plan, which has two buildings, one going north and south, and the other running east and west.

According to Planning Director Dusty Finke, a traffic analysis was completed during a review of a different application and it found that to accommodate development in the industrial park area, a left turn lane would need to be added along Willow Drive,Chippewa Road and Highway 55, as well as improvements on Willow Drive to allow more access to the site. With the recommended improvements the analysis read that there should be no large traffic backups.

“The traffic analysis did find that even with the larger project that was previously studied the local road system could accommodate the traffic at that point with the improvements that were identified,” Finke said.

According to Peter Coyle, who spoke for the applicant at the meeting, the aesthetic of the industrial building is to create a warehouse, but to have it not look like “your grandparent’s warehouse.” The applicant hopes to have project plans in place with the council as soon as 2023.

Planning intern resignation

The council also accepted the resignation of Pplanning intern Colette Baumgardner.

“I have so enjoyed working with Ms. Baumgardner,” Mayor Kathleen Martin said. “She has been a wonderful addition to the planning department and I applaud Dusty and everyone else who has worked so closely with her. We’ve seen a lot of growth in her abilities since she joined us and we wish her very well.”

Baumgardner resigned her position as of July 1 to move on to new job offers.

Along with Baumgardner’s resignation, the council approved the hiring of a new planning intern as well as the job description.

A qualified candidate will have previous administrative experience in a municipal planning or GIS department, knowledge of ArcGIS software, knowledge of website management software and knowledge of Laserfiche software.

The internship will be posted on the city website in the future and more information can be found at bit.ly/3PcVET6.

