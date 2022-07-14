ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes Reportedly ‘Getting Help’ After Postponing Tour for Mental Health Reasons

By Eryn Murphy
 5 days ago

Shawn Mendes is postponing his Wonder: The World Tour for the next few weeks. On July 8, Mendes posted a note to fans on social media announcing that he is taking a brief break from the tour due to his “mental health.” Because of this, multiple stops on the Wonder: The World Tour are postponed until further notice.

Shawn Mendes | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes postponed some dates of his ‘Wonder: The World Tour’

To let fans know he is taking a break from his tour, Mendes posted a note on social media . In the announcement, Mendes explained why he is postponing certain concert dates.

Mendes’ note to fans reads:

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

The singer is reportedly ‘getting help’

After Mendes posted an update about his mental health, People Magazine received exclusive information about Mendes’ break from touring.

According to People Magazine , the source said the singer is “getting help” and that “Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy.”

People Magazine also reports that the source revealed, “When he gets frustrated with things around him, he turns inward and suffers. He said he is getting help so that is admirable.”

What dates are postponed on Shawn Mendes’ tour?

Mendes kicked off the Wonder: The World Tour in March 2022. The singer’s tour is extensive with over 60 dates across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

As of right now, 12 stops on the Wonder: The World Tour are postponed indefinitely.

Wonder: The World Tour postponed concert dates :

  • July 9: Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
  • July 10: Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center Omaha
  • July 12: Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
  • July 15: Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena
  • July 16: St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
  • July 19: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • July 20: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
  • July 22: Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
  • July 23: Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
  • July 26: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
  • July 27: Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena
  • July 29: Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun

The tour is set to resume on July 31. Mendes will continue the Wonder: The World Tour throughout 2022 and into 2023. The full list of tour dates can be viewed here .

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

