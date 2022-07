New Orleans isn’t famous as an ice cream town — sno-balls and frozen daiquiris get us through the dog days of summer. And thanks to the city’s Sicilian heritage, gelato is part of the local vernacular. But ice cream still qualifies as a special treat, and there is some amazing ice cream (and gelato and sorbetto) to be found this summer in New Orleans. Here are the coolest ice cream spots in town.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO