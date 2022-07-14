ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Bale’s Wife Sibi Blažić: Everything To Know About Their 22-Year Marriage

By Sara Whitman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37A1Dq_0gf4LfSl00
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Christian Bale, 48, never planned on getting married. That was until he met his wife Sibi Blažić, 52. “Everyone was divorced in my family so I didn’t have very healthy ideas about marriage,” he recalled to the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2012. “Then I met Sibi and suddenly it seemed a fantastic idea.”

The pair eloped in Las Vegas in January 2000, and have since expanded their family of two into a family of four, welcoming two children together: Emmeline Bale in 2005 and Joseph Bale in 2014. So, who is the woman who swept the actor off his feet and changed his view on marriage? Scroll on to learn all there is to know about Sibi and her sweet marriage to Christian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6CQ1_0gf4LfSl00
Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic have been married for more than two decades (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Sibi Is A Woman Of Many Talents

While Christian keeps his private life under wraps, he has opened up about his life with Sibi, who is of Serbian descent but was born in Chicago, a handful of times. In his interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Batman actor revealed he met Sibi when she was acting as Stranger Things star Winona Ryder‘s assistant. At the time, Winona and Christian were working on 1994’s Little Women.

Sibi’s resume doesn’t stop there. She has also modeled and even worked as a stuntwoman in 2019’s Ford v Ferrari and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, according to her IMDb page. “My wife was a stunt driver, she was chasing me through the city in Batman,” Christian gushed to the Wall Street Journal in 2014. “She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that. She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9ps1_0gf4LfSl00
Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic reportedly met on the set of ‘Little Women’ in 1994(Photo: Bei/Shutterstock)

Sibi Gives Christian Her Unwavering Support

In 2011, Christian won a Critics’ Choice Movie Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his work in The Fighter. After accepting the trophy, he praised his wife and credited her with helping him succeed. “I get choked up about that stuff. It’s everything because I truly believe you can’t celebrate [success] without having your partner with you,” he said backstage at the show, per People. “Making movies takes so much time,” he explained. “It’s not just the time when you’re filming. The character is born long before the first day of shooting and so [my wife] had to be married to so many different characters over our marriage. I know that it truly would be impossible to do it without her.”

Sibi is so dedicated that she often visits Christian on location while he’s filming. “My wife and daughter come with me on location. It’s the most ideal mix,” he revealed to Parade in a 2008 interview (via People). “These wonderful distractions actually make me better at what I do.”

Sibi Is The “Most Strong Woman”

Christian got emotional when explaining how incredible of a person — not just a wife — Sibi is in a 2017 interview with Us Weekly. “[My wife] likes to be very private. And of course, I want to maintain that…but we have a great private life,” he said as Sibi stood by his side. “She’s probably the most strong woman I’ve ever come across in my life. And I—You’re making me all tearful! I’m too much of a softie! I don’t think I am, but then you got me with that!”

While Sibi very rarely speaks to the media, it’s safe to assume she would have similar things to say about her life with Christian!

Comments / 2

HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

