FC Bayern Munich will kick off its U.S. summer tour with a club friendly match against D.C. United on Wednesday. The Red and Black have gotten off to a slow start to MLS play at 5-10-3 but received a jolt with the hiring of Wayne Rooney as head coach. Rooney isn't yet on the sidelines due to visa issues, but he's been in D.C. working with the front office to recruit new players before the international transfer window closes on Aug. 4.

MLS ・ 15 HOURS AGO