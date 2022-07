SHREVEPORT, La. – About 10 feet from Rickey Jordan’s home, just steps away from the window where his daughter and two granddaughters sleep, an orphaned well is leaking. The 83-year-old well, which runs a mile deep, has been leaking an unknown gas on and off for years. The latest started in mid-June, state records show.

