Billings family remembers boy fatally shot, want witnesses to come forward

By David Jay
 5 days ago
BILLINGS - It's been nearly seven months since 15-year-old Khoen Parker was murdered and still no arrests have been made.

Khoen's family gathered at Amend Park to remember the teen on his birthday and make sure that his case does not go unsolved.

He was shot and killed near Castle Rock Park in the Heights on Jan. 16.

Khoen was born on July 13, 2006, and his family remembered him on what would have been his 16th birthday.

They released balloons in his memory, some with special messages at Amend Park on Wednesday night.

"Pink is Khoen's favorite color," said Kathy Stricker, Khoen's grandmother. "Pink everything. That's why we did the pink hearts and messages to him. Letting him know we miss him and care. He loved parties. He'd like to have fun. He was funny and cute boy. Didn't deserve any of this. That's for sure."

Stricker put together the remembrance, which included 16 pink hearts and one other with the number 16.

The balloon release was in celebration of a birthday he'll never have, but also to raise awareness that the person responsible has not been found.

"It's almost been seven months now since he was shot," Stricker said. " And still no arrests have been made. And there is a $15,000 reward out there for somebody with leads or to the arrest of this guy."

"There's a lot of people that don't want to talk," said Jessica Stricker, Khoen's aunt. "Because there has to be someone that saw something with as many people as there were up there."

Jessica Stricker used to babysit Khoenb and his brother.

She said she's most frustrated by possible witnesses not speaking up and understands the challenges for police investigators.

"They can only do so much if they don't really have enough information," Jessica Stricker said.

On this day they choose to recall the good memories of Khoen.

"He's goofy, funny, very loving, but he always had to be the clown," said Kathy Stricker. "You know, always had to have everybody."

"He's just is trying to cheer people up," said Jessica Stricker.

"Yeah, that's how he was," Kathy Stricker said. "He was so kind."

Khoen's nephew, Leighton, also wrote and said his special message.

"We love you Khoen," Leighton said.

"Just prayers day by day and trust in God that he's going to show us away to that killer," Kathy Stricker said. "And I'm going to say killer, not murderer. He killed my grandson."

Comments / 8

Montana Baked
5d ago

our town is run by children anymore... it's like Peter pans never land over here. come one come all to the wild west. I've seen better investigating in blues clues. SMH bpd

Reply(1)
5
Marie Fite
5d ago

I pray they get justice. Never got it in our case of my sons best friend. God knows and justice WILL come one day. it scares me to think a killer lives just around corner from us.. I walk. by the house everyday that says justice for Koen in front yard. 💔😭

Reply
2
Shirley Reese
5d ago

Someone (or some many) is protecting someone. there were MANY present at this shooting. one good detective could studiously work to solve this case in my opinion. Keep it in the media as that's the best hope at this point to solve this horrible crime. What a horrible tragedy. 😞 I am so sad for his family members.

Reply
2
97.1 KISS FM

Billings Police Find Stabbing Victim Near Southside Business

An incident on the southside of Billings late Sunday night (7/10) sent one individual to the hospital with stab wounds, according to a social media post from Billings Police. In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD Sgt. Beck said that officers responded to a reported stabbing at 9:27 pm Sunday in south Billings.
Q2 News

Billings South Side livened up by new poetry project

BILLINGS — If you’ve ever been walking down a sidewalk in Billings South Side, you may have noticed something etched into the sidewalks: those are poems and they’re scattered throughout multiple neighborhoods. “We received a grant from the Kresge Foundation to really brighten up a neighborhood. So,...
BILLINGS, MT
