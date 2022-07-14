ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Sore throats suck. Do throat lozenges help at all?

By David King, Senior Lecturer in General Practice, The University of Queensland
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40X4Ul_0gf4JBFV00
Shutterstock

It’s hard to get through a winter without suffering sore throat, but luckily they normally get better within a few days .

Sore throat is a common symptom of COVID and its newer variants . And of course, many sore throats are caused by viral colds or flu, so they can be treated at home.

The most common treatment is probably throat lozenges – but do they really work any better than sucking on a hard lolly?

Why does my throat hurt so much?

A sore throat can fall anywhere between slight discomfort to a sensation of “swallowing razor blades”. Occasionally it hurts so much to swallow that people dribble saliva from their mouths, rather than swallowing it.

Bacteria and viruses can invade the thin moist skin (mucosa) lining the throat. This kills many lining cells and triggers inflammation , which appears as redness, swelling and increased secretions.

Infections in the nose also cause thick mucus to travel down the back of the throat and cause further irritation. This is referred to as “post-nasal drip”. A blocked nose causes reliance on mouth breathing, which tends to dehydrate the already inflamed throat. Ouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Py4_0gf4JBFV00
Post nasal drip can be one cause of a dry, sore throat. Shutterstock

Read more: When RAT-testing for COVID, should you also swab your throat?

What do lozenges do?

Lozenges are a solid medication intended to be dissolved or disintegrated slowly in the mouth. They consist of one or more active ingredients and are flavoured and sweetened to make them pleasant tasting. Hard lozenges are generally formed using sucrose or other sugars similar to the process for hard candy confections.

There are many active ingredients added to lozenges, including antiseptics; pain relievers; menthol and eucalyptus oil; cough suppressants such as dextromethorphan and soothing compounds. “Cough drops” and sore throat lozenges are almost identical but may contain different proportions of these ingredients.

Different brands of lozenges advertise a confusing choice of formulations. It is more common now to see brands with “triple action” ingredients that promise to be anaesthetic (to numb pain), antiseptic (to kill germs) and anti-inflammatory (to reduce redness).

Unfortunately, clinical trials directly comparing the benefit of different medication types for most common conditions (head to head trials) are rarely undertaken. This is likely due to the added complexity of such trials compared with placebo controlled trials, and medication research often being funded by the pharmaceutical manufacturer of the products. So, we have to rely on indirect comparisons instead.

The traditional approach to treating sore throat is to assume lozenges or gargling with antiseptics will reduce sore throat by treating the infection causing it.

However, a limited number of trials of antiseptic lozenges (such as Strepsils and Betadine lozenges) produced only a small reduction in sore throat pain (a difference of one unit in a ten-point pain scale compared with placebo). So they do seem to provide a small degree of relief , and continue to be sold.

More and more brands are including other medications beyond antiseptics in their range of throat lozenges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQAct_0gf4JBFV00
A sore throat can make swallowing painful. Shutterstock

Read more: Health Check: do cough medicines work?

Checking the effects

There are some other explanations for the apparent effectiveness of any treatment for a self-limiting infection. How do we know if the symptom or infection would have lasted longer if we hadn’t used that treatment? To tell, we’d need a control group who didn’t receive the treatment, and a large sample size to overcome the role of chance causing the difference.

Relief might come from something other than the active ingredient. After all, sucking on a sweet, hard lozenge could soothe a dry throat by increasing saliva release. To test this effect, we’d need a true placebo medication – identical in every respect apart from the active ingredient.

Several well-designed and well-conducted controlled clinical trials show some active ingredients provide significantly better pain relief than placebo lozenges. These medications fall into two main groups: local anaesthetics (such as benzocaine) and anti-inflammatory agents (flurbiprofen).

A study comparing benzocaine lozenges, (now offered in many brands of lozenges) to placebo lozenges found quicker pain relief (20 minutes for benzocaine compared to more than 45 minutes for the placebo). More study participants felt relief using the medication, though very few reported complete pain relief.

A systematic research review found nine studies that supported the benefit of flurbiprofen lozenges (available in Australia in Strepfen Intensive lozenges) for a range of sore throat conditions. In one of the reviewed studies , flurbiprofen produced greater reductions in sore throat pain (47%) as well as difficulty swallowing (66%) and swollen throat (40%) over the first 24 hours compared with placebo.

One of the common sore throat treatments sold in Australia is Difflam, which contains the anti-inflammatory medication benzydamine. One clinical trial found a greater than two point reduction in the ten point pain scale by day three in those using benzydamine versus placebo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyIrS_0gf4JBFV00
Some people prefer throat sprays. Shutterstock

Are lozenges better than sore throat sprays?

A study using radioactive labelled medication demonstrated more prolonged and complete delivery of medication in the mouth for lozenges compared to spray and gargle. This seems to be the basis for the claim that sprays are less effective than lozenges.

However, drawing conclusions from such evidence is less accurate than a study that directly compares the effectiveness of the various modes of delivery on actual pain. One study compared flurbiprofen and found similar pain relief benefit between lozenges and spray.

So the choice of delivery method can be based on personal preference, including the taste of the product.

The takeaway

Sore throat lozenges and sprays provide some additional relief for the pain of sore throat, particularly those with anti-inflammatory or local anaesthetic ingredients. They are often combined with an antiseptic agent, which may or may not add any significant benefit.

Used as directed, these agents seem safe and have negligible adverse effects. They are also affordable and readily available.

But this shouldn’t stop us using other treatments we know also soothe sore throats, such as a small spoonful of honey .

Read more: How to actually fix a lost voice, according to science (hint: lemon and honey doesn't work)

David King does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Banning artificial stone could prevent 100 lung cancers and 1,000 cases of silicosis, where dust scars the lungs

Silica dust is a very fine dust produced when products such as bricks, concrete and pavers are cut or drilled. Artificial stone, which is used mainly for kitchen benchtops, is a particularly potent source of silica dust. Breathing this dust into the lungs can cause severe long-term damage. This can result in breathing difficulties, scarring of the lungs (silicosis) and lung cancer. In our recently published report, we estimate that without action, Australian workers would develop more than 10,000 future lung cancers and almost 104,000 silicosis cases during their lifetime due to their exposure to silica dust. This is around 1%...
WORLD
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationAU

Climate change is white colonisation of the atmosphere. It's time to tackle this entrenched racism

“Climate change is racist”. So reads the title of a recent book by British journalist Jeremy Williams. While this title might seem provocative, it’s long been recognised that people of colour suffer disproportionate harms under climate change – and this is likely to worsen in the coming decades. However, most rich white countries, including Australia, are doing precious little to properly address this inequity. For the most part, they refuse to accept the climate debt they owe to poorer countries and communities. In so doing, they sentence millions of people to premature death, disability or unnecessary hardship. This includes in Australia,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Throats#Throat Pain#Pain Medicine
TheConversationAU

When you pick your nose, you're jamming germs and contaminants up there too. 3 scientists on how to deal with your boogers

Come on, you know you do it. Whether you’re in the trusted company of your spouse, or sneaking a quick one when you think nobody’s looking, we all pick our noses. Other primates do it too. The social stigma around nose picking is widespread. But should we really be doing it – and what should we do with our boogers? We’re scientists who have researched the environmental contaminants – in our homes, our workplaces, our gardens – so we’ve have some insight on what you’re really jamming up there when your finger is slotted satisfyingly into your sniffer. Here’s what you need...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

First Nations people in rural NSW lived with more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations people

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government’s pandemic response struggled to include the country’s most minoritised groups, including First Nations people. Daily press conferences were broadcast, but the messages were not delivered or received equally across the country. Trust in the people delivering the messages and ability to follow health advice varies according to personal, social and cultural experiences. Our study found First Nations people in rural NSW experienced significantly more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations Australians. Read more: The...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Was Tricia the elephant happy? Experts on the ethics of keeping such big, roaming creatures in captivity

The beloved Asian elephant Tricia died at Perth Zoo this month at the ripe old age of 65, making her one of the world’s oldest elephants. Tricia was born in 1957 and arrived at Perth Zoo in 1963 from Vietnam. Her keeper described her as expressive, playful, and mischievous. Tricia’s death has led to an outpouring of grief in Perth, especially among zookeepers and her fellow elephants, Putra Mas and Permai. But it has also sparked renewed debate about the ethics of keeping such long-lived, wandering animals in zoos for decades. This is an important topic to debate as, historically, elephant...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
TheConversationAU

Mask mandates – will we only act on public health advice if someone makes us?

Back in mid 2020, it was suggested mask use was similar to seat belt wearing in cars. Not everyone wore a seat belt start straight away, but now it’s unheard of to get into a car and not put it on. In reality, it took seven years for seat belt compliance to reach 90%. Now we are about 900 days into the pandemic, we are certainly not seeing 90% of people wearing masks. In my local area, it is probably more like one in ten people wearing a mask in the local shops. And others on social media report low...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Albanese government restores pandemic leave payment until September 30, saying COVID wave will peak in August

The Albanese government will reinstate the pandemic leave payment for workers who have to isolate but do not have sick leave, after earlier vigorously defending its ending on budgetary grounds. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the decision after a national cabinet meeting, which had been brought forward from Monday to early Saturday to discuss the escalating COVID wave. The leave payment expired on June 30 under a decision by the Morrison government. The Albanese government initially insisted it was time to transition from emergency measures but huge pressure has come over the past week, including from state governments and within...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Heat yourself, not your house: how to survive winter with a 15℃ indoor temperature

How high should you put the heating up over winter? If you don’t mind the bills and ecological impact, you have the encouragement of the World Health Organization to keep the house warm. They recommend an indoor temperature of at least 18°, declaring that you face health risks at lower temperatures. This advice is echoed by the Australian government. The tone of some reports is monitory and severe. Based on these instructions, anyone would feel a reflex to bump up the thermostat. But before you brace for the bill-shock amid soaring energy prices, consider a different approach....
HOME & GARDEN
TheConversationAU

Australia is getting a wellbeing budget: what we can – and can't – learn from New Zealand

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed Australia will follow Aotearoa New Zealand’s example and put wellbeing at the centre of the national budget. So what is a wellbeing budget? To understand that requires a short explanation of how Australia’s budget works now, and how wellbeing goals will change the process. Read more: Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia How the budget has worked till now Governments around the world budget in different ways....
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

What is foot and mouth disease? Why farmers fear 'apocalyptic bonfires of burning carcasses'

Foot and mouth disease – usually referred to by its acronym FMD – is the most feared livestock disease in the world. It can cripple the livestock sector, cause immense animal suffering, destroy farmer businesses, create food insecurity and has massive trade impacts for Australia. It’s little wonder Australian farmers, rural communities, consumers and governments have reacted to the incursion and spread of FMD through Indonesia with dread. This high impact livestock disease has not been on our doorstep since the 1980s. Keeping it out is a new challenge and a national priority. What is foot and mouth disease? This disease is caused by...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

RATs for flu exist – should we be self-testing for that too?

Flu season has begun uncharacteristically early this year, and so far we’ve seen around 187,000 laboratory-confirmed cases, 1,323 hospitalisations, and 113 deaths. The risk of infection from either COVID or influenza this winter will be very high. The risk of being infected with both at the same time will also be significant, and will likely put a huge strain on our already overburdened health system. A large number of people who get the flu do not get tested, unless the symptoms are severe. Early detection of flu can improve treatment to prevent significant illness, particularly in the young, elderly and immunocompromised. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Researchers trained an AI model to 'think' like a baby, and it suddenly excelled

In a world rife with opposing views, let’s draw attention to something we can all agree on: if I show you my pen, and then hide it behind my back, my pen still exists – even though you can’t see it anymore. We can all agree it still exists, and probably has the same shape and colour it did before it went behind my back. This is just common sense. These common-sense laws of the physical world are universally understood by humans. Even two-month-old infants share this understanding. But scientists are still puzzled by some aspects of how we achieve...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

This is Australia's most important report on the environment's deteriorating health. We present its grim findings

Climate change is exacerbating pressures on every Australian ecosystem and Australia now has more foreign plant species than native, according to the highly anticipated State of the Environment Report released today. The report also found the number of listed threatened species rose 8% since 2016 and more extinctions are expected in the next decades. The document represents thousands of hours of work over two years by more than 30 experts. It’s a sobering read, but there are some bright spots. Australia has produced a national state of environment report every five years since 1995. They assess every aspect of Australia’s environment and...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How your status, where you live and your family background affect your risk of dementia

As part of a series on cycles of disadvantage, supported by a philanthropic grant from the Paul Ramsay Foundation, we’re publishing three articles on the social determinants of health. They look at how factors like income, where you live and your background affect your risk for cancer, dementia and heart disease. By the year 2050, the World Health Organization estimates one in five people will be aged 60 years and above. In Australia, our rapidly ageing population means that without a substantial medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to double from 487,600 in 2022 to 1.1...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationAU

Paws for thought: the pros and cons of a pet-friendly office

For you and your pooch a pet-friendly workplace may seem a no-brainer. More of us are facing pet separation anxiety than ever before. Dog ownership surged with pandemic lockdowns and working from home. Now, with the boundaries between work and home already so blurred, shouldn’t every inclusive, caring employer embrace an open-doggy-door policy? What’s the harm? After all, isn’t there a growing body of research showing the benefits of pets in the workplaces? Maybe. Yes, pets certainly can bring benefits to the workplace. These include reducing stress and improving social interaction and job satisfaction. ...
PETS
TheConversationAU

How do we teach young people about climate change? We can start with this comic

We know young people are “angry, frustrated and scared” about climate change. And they want to do more to stop it. However, the school system is not set up to help them address their concerns and learn the information they seek. There are no explicit mentions of climate change in the Australian primary school curriculum and it is mainly taught through STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) subjects in high school. Read more: How well does the new Australian Curriculum prepare young people for climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

When can I get my next COVID booster or fourth dose? What if I've recently had COVID? Can I get my flu shot at the same time?

COVID cases are surging across Australia. The rise of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, and the rapid increase in COVID hospitalisations, has prompted policymakers to expand fourth dose vaccine eligibility. If you’re aged 30 or over, you can now receive an additional COVID booster (a fourth dose), three months after your first booster (third dose). And you can get it at the same time as your flu shot. If you’ve recently had COVID, you’ll need to wait three months before getting boosted. If you’re aged under 30, you’re not yet eligible. ...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy