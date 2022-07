A new restaurant has big plans to serve up delicious BBQ to the Evansville area. On Franklin Street sits a building that used to be a Dairy Queen, that building will soon have new life brought to it when Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ opens its doors. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ just recently announced their new sign is up, so if you're driving down Franklin Street be sure to keep an eye peeled for the new Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ sign!

4 DAYS AGO