Merri Makers Donates Sign To Historical Society

Rick Bott, owner of Merri Makers is in the center. Flanking him left to right are Brick Township Historical Society members Ken O'Connor, Gene Donatiello, Jane Fabach and Charles Lawton. (Photo courtesy Brick Historical Society)

BRICK – The Brick Township Historical Society members were pleased to have Rick Bott, owner of Merri Makers, a catering business at 511 Herbertsville Road in Brick, donate the sign from Allen Farms, the previous long-time business on the property, to the Society. Allen Farms was originally opened by Herb Allen in the 1940s as a vegetable and flower farm. Allen died in 1997, and his daughter Kim Allen Amos and her husband, the late Bert Amos, ran the business in later years. The sign hung on a retail building on the property.

The late Peter Benninger, long time Brick resident, realtor and former owner of the Herbertsville Deli on Herbertsville Road arranged the sale from Ms. Allen-Amos to Bott. Benninger felt Bott’s business would be perfect for the area and an asset for Brick. He suggested to Bott that he consider donating the Allen Farms sign to the historical society which is located at 521 Herbertsville Road, making it literally the next property on the road. Bott remarked he and Benninger became friends and Benninger would stop in to see him after Merri Makers opened. Bott was saddened to learn of Benninger’s passing in May.

Mr. Bott had a large building erected on the property for off-site catering at the Ashford Estate in Allentown and two properties in Manahawkin near Long Beach Island – the Bonnet Island Estate and the Mallard Island Yacht Club. In April he started retail operations for the public at the Herbertsville site featuring fried chicken, reasonably priced dinners, salads and more. Patrons will notice attractive boxed in groupings of herbs being grown and new plantings of trees and flowers all connected by paved walkways. The buildings are immaculate with an impressive white marble counter in the retail store.

The Brick Township Historical Society is proud to have the acquisition of the sign as Peter Benninger so wisely suggested.