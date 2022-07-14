ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Private rents in UK reach record highs, with 20% rises in Manchester

By Rupert Jones
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMWNV_0gf4GSXt00
The price of renting a home in Manchester has risen by 23.4% in a year.

Average private rents in Britain have hit record highs, jumping by more than 20% in some areas such as Manchester, new data shows.

The average advertised rent outside London is 11.8% higher than a year ago, while in the capital it is up by 15.8%, according to the property website Rightmove.

The rise in housing costs is piling more pressure on households already feeling the strain of the cost of living crisis, and has been largely blamed on demand for rental properties greatly outstripping supply, leading to intense competition among tenants for what is available. Rising interest rates are also feeding through to tenants, with many landlords on tracker rates.

During the period from 1 April to 30 June, the average advertised asking rent outside London hit another new record of £1,126 a calendar month, Rightmove said. This figure has jumped by 19% – or £177 – in the two years since the pandemic started.

In London there was also a new record average advertised rent of £2,257, and the website said the 15.8% annual rate of growth was “the highest ever annual rate of any region”.

However, some locations have seen even bigger hikes. Rightmove’s table of rental price hotspots was topped by Manchester, where the average asking rent is up 23.4% in a year – from £913 in the second quarter of 2021 to £1,127 in the same period this year.

In second place was Chatham in Kent, where the equivalent increase was 21.4%, while in third place was Liverpool, which saw a 19.4% rise.

Three seaside towns – Weymouth in Dorset, Torquay in Devon and Margate in Kent – saw above-average annual increases of 19.1%, 18% and 16.9% respectively.

In the wake of the pandemic, many tenants are continuing to re-evaluate what they want from a home and where they want to live. Some have decided they want to live in the suburbs, the countryside or by the coast, which may help explain why some of the biggest rent rises have been recorded in many seaside towns and in parts of Wales.

The figures provide the latest evidence of how the London’s rental market is experiencing a dramatic bounceback. A few months into the pandemic it was being reported that private rents in some parts of London had tumbled by up to 20%, with landlords forced to slash what they charged as tenants quit the capital, international student numbers plummeted and companies put relocation plans on hold.

But the return to the office, more overseas students looking for a place to live and companies moving or expanding have all fired up the market.

Richard Davies, managing director of estate agent Chestertons, said: “Those who secured a property at a discounted rental rate during the pandemic are keen to hold on to this deal as long as possible, particularly in the face of rising living costs.”

He added that the various factors at play had “created an extremely competitive market for tenants, where many offer landlords over asking price in order to secure a property”.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Rightmove said the stock of available rental properties was down 26% compared with last year’s levels, while demand was up 6%.

It added that average monthly rental payments were now 40% higher than they were 10 years ago, while typical mortgage payments for the same properties were up 13%.

An estimated 11 million people rent privately in England alone, and the sector has doubled in size during the past 20 years.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Millions of UK public sector workers given below-inflation pay rise

Millions of public sector workers including teachers, doctors, nurses, and police officers are to receive a below-inflation pay rises this year, raising the prospect of industrial action. Unions said many staff would quit rather than accept a real-terms pay cut, exacerbating recruitment and retention problems in key areas such as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester#Landlord#Rents#Uk#Liverpoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Guardian

My ex-wife had an affair. How can I cope with my anger?

The question My six-year marriage came to an end after my ex-wife started an affair. At couples counselling I learned that when our eldest started school, my wife began getting attention from a few of the school dads. This excited her, but also made her aware that she couldn’t reciprocate because she was in a monogamous relationship. She began to resent me and our marriage – it wasn’t so much that she wanted another relationship, more that she wanted to experience the heady rush of a new relationship. She became infatuated with one particular dad and they began an affair. We had both couples and individual counselling. My ex soon felt “judged” and stopped attending. When I became upset about our marriage falling apart, she said she sympathised, but then told me I was just using “emotional blackmail”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Duo banned from World Athletics Championships for doping offences

The first World Athletics Championships in America has been rocked after a rising US 400m star was kicked out for tampering with the anti-doping process, while a top Kenyan runner, who has won the Boston and Chicago marathons, was also suspended after testing positive. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed on...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Zelenskiy fires Ukraine’s spy chief and top state prosecutor

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired the head of Ukraine’s powerful domestic security agency, the SBU, and the state prosecutor general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies. Sunday’s abrupt sackings of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and the prosecutor general,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why are Democratic billionaires backing white candidates over better candidates of color?

The 2022 Democratic primaries have seen a surge of white billionaires, ostensibly Democrats, throwing their weight – and their money – around to try to boost the fortunes of hand-picked, under-qualified white men running against candidates of color. They are doing this despite the candidates of color often being more experienced and better suited to both win and govern in a period of fractious racial conflict where democracy itself is under ferocious attack. With white billionaire friends like these, progressives and Democrats are likely to lose political power and also set back the cause of racial justice in this country.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

‘A baby needed a family’: how a same-sex couple became one of Germany’s first to adopt

My childhood fantasy, whenever there was an unexpected knock at the door, was that Charles and Diana had had a breakdown on the A road that ran outside our house and needed a bed for the night. Subsequently, I was always mortified when the door opened on a grinning friend of my parents or some pre-GPS driver lost in the black Oxfordshire countryside. This huge disparity between reality and the grandiose expectations I was able to conjure up in milliseconds has never left me.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
87K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy