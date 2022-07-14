ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weatherwatch: ‘evil wind’ around African lake that can be deadly

By David Hambling
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjcC5_0gf4GRfA00
Fishing boats moored on the shores of Lake Kivu in Kibuye, Karongi district, Rwanda.

The Swahili word mazuku means roughly “evil wind” and refers to a lethal phenomenon around Lake Kivu on the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

Carbon dioxide from volcanic activity leaks from cracks in the ground. The gas is heavier than air and collects in hollows, cellars, and low-lying areas, forming invisible and sometimes deadly pools, especially on windless nights. High concentrations of CO2 produce dizziness, nausea, confusion and weakness. Unwary victims who do not leave immediately tend to collapse then die in the high concentration of gas close to the ground.

One study found mazuku killed about eight people a year, and blamed the lack of warning signs and visitors’ ignorance.

A paper in Nature notes that involving local residents by getting them to act as citizen scientists through reporting new cracks in the ground and other signs of volcanic activity, not only provides useful scientific data but also helps warn the community of hazards. This could prove important in future.

Population growth and urban sprawl mean there are now about a million people in the affected area. Increased volcanic activity can lead to “outgassings” and a higher risk of mazuku, so an improved awareness of the dangers and how to avoid them could save many lives.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Kivu#African People#Fishing Boats#Rwanda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Billion-Year-Old Water Has Highest Concentration Of Radioactively-Produced Elements Ever Found

In 2016 the oldest water in the world was found 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep at the bottom of a Canadian mine. Since the previous record had been set three years earlier at a higher level of the same mine, it seemed like there might be something special about that location. Now, however, the same team have found water at similar depth in the Moab Khotsong gold and uranium mine in South Africa and it's at least 1.2 billion years old. Like the Canadian water, it contains elements that allow life to survive without any access to energy from the Sun.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
87K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy