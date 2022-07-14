Vuori to Launch Women’s Tennis Line

Click here to read the full article.

Tennis season is in full swing and Vuori wants a piece of the action.

The buzzy California-based brand will launch the Court Collection, its first line targeted to racquet sports, on July 14.

The womenswear collection consists of three pieces, a dress and two skirts, made from breathable and recycled materials. The Volley Skirt, which will retail for $68, features a high-rise design in a stretch fabric with hidden ball and phone pockets. The Volley Dress, which will sell for $98, is an updated take on the classic tennis dress with straps on the back, and the Seabreeze Skirt is made from a performance stretch woven designed for maximum airflow. It will sell for $74.

Sarah Carlson, senior vice president of design for Vuori, said: “A large part of what impacts our designs and the decision to step into new categories is customer insight. Tennis is a great outdoor activity that has grown in popularity during the pandemic. The sport also has long been influenced by fashion — and has influenced it in turn — as the traditional pieces are equal parts technical and stylish –– qualities that have become synonymous with Vuori, making the expansion into this category a natural fit.”

The collection will be sold through Vuori’s direct-to-consumer channels.