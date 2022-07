While the St. Joseph Mission at Ahtanum was the first church in the Yakima Valley, it wasn’t the first on Yakama land. Five years prior to St. Joseph’s establishment, missionaries from the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate established the Immaculate Conception Mission near what is today Ellensburg. And unlike the famous Spanish Missions in California, these missions came at the invitation of Indigenous people.

