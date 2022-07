The oldest log cabin in the Western hemisphere still stands in its original location in Gibbstown, NJ and has received visitors from all over who came simply to marvel at it. Sitting on 1.3 acres with 100-foot redwood trees, the Nothnagle Log Home is an amazing piece of history. The log home was built circa 1638 and is on the National Register of Historic Sites through the U.S. Department of Interior.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO