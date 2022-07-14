ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

UK data watchdog investigates whether AI systems show racial bias

By Dan Milmo Global technology editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DX3aZ_0gf4DOMq00
People waiting for a job interview Photograph: dima_sidelnikov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The UK data watchdog is to investigate whether artificial intelligence systems are showing racial bias when dealing with job applications.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said AI-driven discrimination could have “damaging consequences for people’s lives” and lead to someone being rejected for a job or being wrongfully denied a bank loan or a welfare benefit.

It will investigate the use of algorithms to sift through job applications, amid concerns that they are affecting employment opportunities for people from ethnic minorities.

“We will be investigating concerns over the use of algorithms to sift recruitment applications, which could be negatively impacting employment opportunities of those from diverse backgrounds,” said the ICO.

The investigation is being announced as part of a three-year plan for the ICO under the UK’s new information commissioner, John Edwards, who joined the ICO in January after running its New Zealand counterpart.

In a speech on Thursday Edwards is expected to say that the ICO will be “looking at the impact AI use could be having on groups of people who aren’t part of the testing for this software, such as neurodiverse people or people from ethnic minorities”.

The CEO of ZipRecruiter, a jobs website, told the Guardian this year at least three-quarters of all CVs submitted for jobs in the US are read by algorithms. A survey of recruiting executives conducted by the research and consulting firm Gartner last year found that almost all reported using AI for part of the recruiting and hiring process – for instance sifting applications before they are seen by a person.

Under the UK General Data Protection Regulation, which is enforced by the ICO, people have a right to non-discrimination under the processing of their data. The ICO has warned in the past that AI-driven systems could produce outcomes that disadvantage certain groups if they are not represented accurately or fairly in the data set that the algorithm is trained and tested on. The UK Equality Act 2010 , also offers individuals protection from discrimination, whether caused by a human or an automated decision-making system.

Dr David Leslie, director of ethics and responsible innovation research at The Alan Turing Institute, said: “The use of data-driven AI models in recruitment processes raises a host of thorny ethical issues, which demand forethought and diligent assessment on the part of both system designers and procurers.

“Most basically, predictive models that could be used to filter job applications through techniques of supervised machine learning run the risk of replicating, or even augmenting, patterns of discrimination and structural inequities that could be baked into the datasets used to train them.”

Elsewhere in its three-year plan, the UK watchdog will look at whether to prioritise the public interest when considering complaints about freedom of information requests. The ICO said changes to the complaints process for the FoI regime – which grants members of the public the legal right to request official information from public bodies – are necessary due to rising complaints and fewer resources to deal with them.

Edwards said the current system for dealing with FoI complaints – for reasons that include late responses or incomplete information disclosures – was not working and it would consult on a new regime. The number of complaints reached 6,361 in the year to 30 April 2022, which was a slight dip on the prior year but compares with 5,433 in 2016/17.

“I want to explore whether we should be able to elevate some cases or pull some out and say: this goes on a fast track, because it’s in the public interest,” said Edwards.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Edwards said the organisation expected to avoid accusations of bias in what it prioritised by publishing a list of criteria for sifting through complaints.

Edwards said the ICO would consider prioritising submissions from journalists and MPs, although it would also weigh a “blind applicant” system where the identity of the person or organisation making the submission was concealed. Information held by Scottish public authorities is covered by the country’s own commissioner and Freedom of Information Act.

“Should we differentiate between who’s making the request … and say a journalist is acting on behalf of the wider public to illuminate a particular issue. So therefore, they get extra points. A member of parliament, for example, has a very particular role in holding the executive and public authorities to account so maybe there’s a case for adding extra weight to those [requests].”

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Processing#Data Points#Racial Bias#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Racial Issues#Politics#Ai#Ico#Ziprecruiter
The Guardian

Duo banned from World Athletics Championships for doping offences

The first World Athletics Championships in America has been rocked after a rising US 400m star was kicked out for tampering with the anti-doping process, while a top Kenyan runner, who has won the Boston and Chicago marathons, was also suspended after testing positive. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed on...
SPORTS
The Guardian

My ex-wife had an affair. How can I cope with my anger?

The question My six-year marriage came to an end after my ex-wife started an affair. At couples counselling I learned that when our eldest started school, my wife began getting attention from a few of the school dads. This excited her, but also made her aware that she couldn’t reciprocate because she was in a monogamous relationship. She began to resent me and our marriage – it wasn’t so much that she wanted another relationship, more that she wanted to experience the heady rush of a new relationship. She became infatuated with one particular dad and they began an affair. We had both couples and individual counselling. My ex soon felt “judged” and stopped attending. When I became upset about our marriage falling apart, she said she sympathised, but then told me I was just using “emotional blackmail”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Why are Democratic billionaires backing white candidates over better candidates of color?

The 2022 Democratic primaries have seen a surge of white billionaires, ostensibly Democrats, throwing their weight – and their money – around to try to boost the fortunes of hand-picked, under-qualified white men running against candidates of color. They are doing this despite the candidates of color often being more experienced and better suited to both win and govern in a period of fractious racial conflict where democracy itself is under ferocious attack. With white billionaire friends like these, progressives and Democrats are likely to lose political power and also set back the cause of racial justice in this country.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Zelenskiy fires Ukraine’s spy chief and top state prosecutor

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired the head of Ukraine’s powerful domestic security agency, the SBU, and the state prosecutor general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies. Sunday’s abrupt sackings of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and the prosecutor general,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘A baby needed a family’: how a same-sex couple became one of Germany’s first to adopt

My childhood fantasy, whenever there was an unexpected knock at the door, was that Charles and Diana had had a breakdown on the A road that ran outside our house and needed a bed for the night. Subsequently, I was always mortified when the door opened on a grinning friend of my parents or some pre-GPS driver lost in the black Oxfordshire countryside. This huge disparity between reality and the grandiose expectations I was able to conjure up in milliseconds has never left me.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
87K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy