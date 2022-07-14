Padres lose to Rockies 10-6
The Padres lost to the Rockies 10-6 on Wednesday night, blowing multiple 3-run leads as the team's Coors Field woes continued. The Rockies scored 3 runs in 3 straight innings, followed by a run in the 8th, overcoming 3-run deficits twice and eventually winning by 4. Rockies hitters amassed 18 hits, as Joe Musgrove and the Padres bullpen were unable to maintain multiple leads. The Padres will look to split the 4-game series in Colorado on Thursday.
