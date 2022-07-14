ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres lose to Rockies 10-6

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjfPC_0gf4DLif00
Photo credit © John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Padres lost to the Rockies 10-6 on Wednesday night, blowing multiple 3-run leads as the team's Coors Field woes continued. The Rockies scored 3 runs in 3 straight innings, followed by a run in the 8th, overcoming 3-run deficits twice and eventually winning by 4. Rockies hitters amassed 18 hits, as Joe Musgrove and the Padres bullpen were unable to maintain multiple leads. The Padres will look to split the 4-game series in Colorado on Thursday.

Related
Padres lose to Diamondbacks 3-1

The Padres lost their final game before the All-Star break 3-1 to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Mike Clevinger was terrific, striking out 8 and allowing just 1 run over 6 innings, earning his second quality start of the season. MacKenzie Gore entered the game from the bullpen in the 7th inning, and got into trouble, and allowed a hit and two walks while only recording one out. Steven Wilson then entered the game with the bases loaded, and walked two batters (both runs were charged to Gore) and recorded just one out himself, as the Diamondbacks improved their lead to 3-0. Luke Voit hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 7th, his second home run in as many games. But that would be the only run the Padres would score, as they enter the All-Star break with a record of 52-42.
