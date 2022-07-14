ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Announces "Just A Little Shady" Podcast

By Erika Marie
Cover picture for the articleIt isn't just Eminem that keeps himself out of the ruckus that comes along with celebrity—his entire family shies away from attention, as well. In recent years, the public has seen more of Em's 25-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers. The world was first introduced to Mathers when she was just a...

