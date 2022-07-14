ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

See who won the Celebrity Race at the Mecosta County Fair

By Brendan Sanders
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harness racing at the Mecosta County Fair wrapped up Wednesday with 11 overnight races and the 2022 Celebrity Harness...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Pioneer

Night of Destruction brings evening of door banging fun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Mecosta Free Fair wrapped up its season with the annual night of destruction. Over 100 cars competed in Saturday’s event, giving fans hours of beating and banging around the short dirt oval that had been created overnight after Friday’s tractor pull was canceled due to rain. Starting with kid's power wheels and ending with the mini-van demo derby, fans were able to experience over 10 events.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
Mecosta County, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Galloway
Person
Todd Gilbert
Person
Heather Miller
Person
John Farrar
Mix 95.7FM

5 West Michigan Ice Cream Shops Worth Celebrating on National Ice Cream Day

While every day should be considered National Ice Cream Day in my book, Today (Sunday, July 17th) is considered national Ice Cream Day. The holiday was originally created not only to celebrate one of America's favorite desserts, but also as a symbolic reminder that it's important to treat yourself when you can. So, in honor of this extra sweet holiday, here are 5 of my favorite places to visit for a sweet treat in honor of today's holiday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Pioneer

July 19: Nonprofit, community events in Mecosta County

Looking for something to do? The Stay Local events calendar publishes a list of nonprofit and community events Tuesdays and Fridays. Please check with your club or organization to be certain of meetings, outings and classes, as they may be canceled due to bad weather or COVID-19. If any listing is inaccurate or to submit an event, contact Julie Norwood at 231-592-8358 or julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Race#Harness Racing#Race 2#Race 3#Pioneer Photo
94.9 WMMQ

The Best, Popular Animal Experiences In Michigan

I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.
LANSING, MI
mibiz.com

Fox Motors buys 3 SE Michigan dealerships

GRAND RAPIDS — Fox Motor Group LLC has expanded its holdings in southeast Michigan with the acquisition of three dealerships from Ken Garff Automotive LLC. In the deal, Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors picked up Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Telegraph Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, according to a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
My North.com

5 Reasons to Visit this Ludington Restaurant, Bowling Alley & Beer Garden

From a family-friendly beer garden to delicious dishes, here are five great reasons to visit the new iteration of STIX, a beloved restaurant and bowling alley in Ludington. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
LUDINGTON, MI
The Pioneer

Another Johnson hopes to have strong baseball career

EVART – It’s another Johnson displaying his skills on the Evart baseball diamond this summer. Lucas Johnson is playing for his dad, Josh, as did his two older brothers Pierce and Garrett Johnson. He’s the last of the Johnsons. He will be a sophomore but did play on the varsity as a freshman.
EVART, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
810
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy