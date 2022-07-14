ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Police surprises young cancer survivor

By Erika Gonzalez
 5 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A local 3-year-old commemorated a major milestone in his fight against cancer on Wednesday.

Bodie Seifert was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was 2-and-half years old. His mom, Emily Peterson, said he was given a 40% chance of survival.

Since his diagnosis, Seifert has undergone five cycles of chemotherapy and two bone marrow transplants. Through it all, Peterson said her son has been brave. He’s now her hero.

Family relieved after insurance company agrees to cover expensive back surgery for teen

To mark Wednesday’s special occasion, she reached out to Lakewood Police about allowing her son to see a police car up close. The department responded by giving Bodie an escort from the hospital to the Lakewood Police Department.

That is where dozens of members of the department waited for Bodie. It included members of the SWAT team and the K-9 unit, and the police chief himself. He handed Bodie an award for becoming an honorary police agent for the day.

The big show of support left his mom at a loss for words. But she also said it renewed her faith in humanity. Doctors tell the family Seifert could reach remission by Christmas.

#Transplants#Cancer Survivor#Lakewood Police#Swat#K 9#Nexstar Media Inc
