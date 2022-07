Yes, of course I liked Carson Park's Rocket Slide. Why would I even pretend that you asked about it? What kind of silly conversation is this? Let's get serious. The Rocket Slide was my everything. And by "my everything," I mean, "during the handful of times my mom took me to Carson Park, I really liked the Rocket Slide, as long as it wasn't too crowded with other kids, especially big, mean kids who smelled like warm cheese."

1 DAY AGO