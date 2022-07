ATLANTA — Deep into an empty answer Nick Saban didn’t want to give, Alabama’s legendary football coach hit the nerve of the question overshadowing his sport. “If we have two 20-team leagues,” Saban said Tuesday during SEC media days, “how is that going to impact all the people that are not in those leagues? That’s a question for all of you to speculate and answer on.”

