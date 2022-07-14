ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Trade? Kevin Durant-Donovan Mitchell-Ben Simmons-Deandre Ayton Hypothetical Four-Team Deal

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago
On Wednesday, former NBA executive and current ESPN analyst Bobby Marks proposed a four-team trade between the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns.

Marks' hypothetical deal:

  • Nets: Donovan Mitchell, Mikal Bridges and Myles Turner
  • Suns: Kevin Durant
  • Pacers: Deandre Ayton
  • Jazz: Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, five 1st-round picks, (four from Phoenix, one from Cleveland via Indiana and three swap rights from Phoenix)

"I think the big question will be, is that enough for a team like the Utah Jazz?" Marks asked of his hypothetical proposal.

The hypothetical deal is definitely intriguing to say the least, because of how it could benefit so many different teams.

The Nets, could pair Mitchell, Bridges and Turner with superstar guard Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, while the Suns could add Durant to Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

That would make the Suns the favorite to win the NBA Championship.

As for the Nets, they would become a more well balanced team instead of being top heavy with superstars.

As for the Pacers, they would be adding the 2018 first overall pick to their rebuild, which is an interesting addition to a young roster.

Lastly, the Jazz would be entering a rebuilding mode, but they would have a three-time NBA All-Star in Simmons to build around (and more first-round picks and Thomas).

Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and is still just 25-year-old (he will be 26 when the season starts).

They just traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a big haul of draft-picks, so they would be loaded with assets.

