NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Two people were arrested after reportedly fleeing authorities following an alleged dispute in Lincoln County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were notified that North Platte Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled from a disturbance at the Flying J Truck Stop in North Platte. NPPD requested help from NSP as they continued eastbound on Interstate 80 at 11:45 p.m. on Friday night.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO