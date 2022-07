HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death in Hobbs. Mary Johnson and her son Bruce were found with stab wounds at a home on North Dal Paso over the weekend. Bruce died at the hospital but not before telling Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies that his mother was responsible. […]

HOBBS, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO